Despite calls by some governors, including those of Bauchi and Niger states respectively, for the decentralization of the function of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), a civil society organisation (CSO) that monitors and reports Hajj in Nigeria, the Independent Hajj Reporters (IHR), has called on the National Assembly to amend the NAHCON Act to ensure a cohesive and effective hajj operating system in the country.

IHR in a statement on Monday, signed by its national coordinator, Ibrahim Muhammad in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, stated that the call was imperative in view of the noticeable gaps in both policy and its implementation in terms of service delivery.

It added that the call also becomes necessary because of the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Hajj’s adjustment of hajj policy and calendar of events – which is a detailed approved guideline for all hajj participating countries.

According to IHR, Nigeria is the fifth largest hajj country and the first in Africa with an allocation of 95,000 slots.

“Nigeria is the only country out of the Top 10 Hajj participating countries which include Indonesia, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Iran, Turkey, Afghanistan, Morocco and Malaysia that does not operate a centralized system.

“We operate a three-tier system in Nigeria (Federal, State and Local Governments). All the countries mentioned above have a unified and central control hajj administration with a coordinating unit at zones, so they found it easy to run 5 to 6-year hajj rolling plans.

“Local government pilgrims officers do pilgrims registration under the control of state Muslim pilgrims welfare boards. Thereafter, the state pilgrims boards deposited such funds in their respective accounts before it will be moved to the NAHCON operational account on request – all within one hajj calendar year,” the IHR stated

It noted that management of hajj operations is strictly time-limited to start thinking of continuing with these time-consuming bureaucracies.

While adding its voice to calls for improved services for Nigerian pilgrims, the CSO stated that calls for decentralisation of NAHCON would only being more confusion as Nigeria would have to sign 36 different Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) on Hajj with Saudi Arabian authorities.

“We support an advocacy for improved services to our dear pilgrims but the recent calls for the decentralisation of NAHCON and devolving powers to the states would be a very wrong move.

“For example, the new calendar of activities released by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah recently scheduled 4th September for the kickoff of arrangements for the 2025 hajj.

“By virtue of diplomatic protocol, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj only relates with National Hajj missions not regional bodies.

“Decentralisation as being touted will allow 36 states’ pilgrims welfare boards and agencies to send 36 different delegations to Saudi Arabia (the first in the history of Hajj operation) to liaise with Saudi Arabia (host country) on Hajj plans. 36 states will also sign different hajj memorandum of understanding with one country,” it stated.

On service delivery, IHR informed that NAHCON controlled airlines and accommodation in Madina, adding that the last few years, Nigerian pilgrims had been housed in a 4-star hotel within the vicinity or five minutes’ walk close to the Prophet’s Mosque.

It further stated that on the other hand, states were responsible for choosing their accommodation in Makkah.

“This year for example, our team currently in Saudi Arabia observes that Niger State pilgrims’ accommodation is located in an isolated area, far away from the Holy Mosque.

“This invariably denies quite a number of the pilgrims the opportunity to observe their obligatory prayers at the Haram,” IHR stated.

The CSO notes that registration of prospective pilgrims starts from the local governments after which the funds are transferred to state pilgrims’ boards before being transferred to NAHCON.

It alleged that delays being experienced every year due to late remittance of fares by some states to NAHCON as a result of some governors using Hajj funds for other purposes.

It, therefore, calls on the National Assembly to allow intending pilgrims to pay their Hajj fares directly to NAHCON for it to make use of the funds for appropriate obligations.

According to the CSO, “There are allegations that most of the delays experienced every single year, that affects the smooth operations of the Hajj, including this year, is as a result of the failure of some state boards to remit their collected fares to NAHCON in time because governors have used the monies for other purposes and are being awaited to make refunds.

“We, therefore, call on the National Assembly to make it possible for pilgrims to pay their deposits directly to NAHCON (where the funds will end up anyway) so that the commission can in turn meet its obligations in time and avoid a situation where the entire operation will be put in jeopardy.

“This, we believe, is also the best way to truly hold the commission to account in case of any service failure.”