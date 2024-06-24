Gbenga Sesan, the executive director of ParadigmHQ, has revealed that the NIN slips of Bosun Tijani and the Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Dr. Vincent Olatunji, for just N100 each.

In an interview on News Central TV on Monday, June 24, 2024, Gbenga said there had been another data breach concerning the National Identification Number (NIN) slips.

He said that Expressverify, the service involved in the merge, was previously reported for its involvement in the breach.

Sesan expressed gratitude to FYJ and mentioned that the Data Protection Commission had been informed about the breach.

He expressed disappointment in the response, stating, “I’m not surprised that NIMCY got a slap on the wrist, which means they were willing to look away again.”

Subsequently, Expressverify went offline, followed by Ennyverify.com.ng. Sesan highlighted that Ennyverify going offline again was due to the increasing public awareness about the issue.

NIMCY’s press statement attempted to shift the blame away from Nigerian citizens, claiming that the issue was not with them.

Sesan criticised this statement, calling it “silly” and pointing out that the data breach involved NIMCY’s own data, not that of Nigerian citizens.

He emphasised the seriousness of the situation by demonstrating that they were able to obtain the NIN slips of high-profile individuals, such as the Minister, Dr. Bosun Tijani, and the NITDA boss, Dr. Vincent Olatunji, for a minimal fee to underscore the vulnerability of the system.

