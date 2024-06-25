Local Government Review Committee (LGRC), members under the Ogun COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economy Stumulus (OG-CARES), have been trained on project documentation preparation for the next phase of disbursement for development projects.

Speaking at a-day training programme organised by the Community and Social Development Agency (CSDA) in Abeokuta, the Commissioner for Finance and Chief Economic Adviser in the state, Mr. Dapo Okubadejo, highlighted the efforts of the state government to check the impact of COVID-19 at the grassroots.

Represented by the Senior Special Assistance to the Governor on Development Partner Coordinator/Coordinator OG-CARES, Mr. Bayo Adenekan, the commissioner charged the participants to cooperate and support the community for the documentation of the project to be executed within the community.

He implored them to expedite action in the execution of the project in their communities.

“We should not be foot dragging with the implementation of the project as Ogun State is one of the best when we talk of the provision of social infrastructure for citizenry, let us do our bits. This is a salient assignment we need to do so as to achieve and make this a success,” he said

The acting General Manager of CSDA/Project Manager, OG-CARES, Mr. Rahman Adelaja, in his earlier remarks, appreciated the state government and the World Bank for having the interest of the masses in the project implementation and execution.

He urged members of the LGRC to cooperate with the community members whenever the need arises, especially for proper documentation and implementation of the project to be executed in the communities of their various local government areas.

Responding on behalf of the LGRC members, Mrs. Koleade appreciated both the World Bank and the state government for the provision of infrastructural facilities to their communities, promising their cooperation for the success of the project.

