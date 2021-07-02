CRUTECH’s solar element stove wins NCDMB science innovation challenge 

A clean, renewable and cheaper cooker known as Solar Element Stove designed by the Cross River State University of Technology (CRUTECH) has won the maiden Nigerian Content Science and Technology Innovation Challenge organized by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) aimed at encouraging research innovations among undergraduates in Nigerian universities.

The Cross River University of Technology team represented by Victoria Effiong and Paul Agbor, designed with the intention to reduce carbon emission from cooking was picked ahead of over 170 entries from public and private institutions across Nigeria who entered for the science and technology innovation challenge.

The school team who were listed among the six finalists were able to successfully defend their product before the accessory during the final exhibition at the Nigerian Content Tower in Yenagoa, where they won first prize and took home the star prize of N10 million.

Also, the University of Jos, who produced a hydroponic system of growing food indoors without soil clinched the second position and won the second prize of N4 million while the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi who produced a noiseless, fuel-less electric generator to provide alternate power source won the third prize and took home the third prize of N1.5 million.

Speaking during the grand finale of the competition, Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Simbi Wabote, said the board aim is to develop in-country capacity and capabilities to catalyze the attachment of Nigerian content targets set in the NOGIC Acts, 2010.

He commended their partner Enactus Nigeria for the brilliant show of investing in students to create entrepreneurs and values-driven social innovators across 1,730 campuses in 36 countries all over the world.

He said that the Nigerian Content Science Technology and Innovation Challenge (STIC) was initiated to fill the gap in Nigeria research and development, innovation, invention, and local manufacturing.

He said: “The STIC is a strategic enterprise-development Programme designed to challenge undergraduates of all accredited Nigerian tertiary institutions to stretch their ingenuity.

“After the official launch of the STIC on November 19, 2020, a total of 1,022 undergraduates from 129 accredited and recognized Nigerian tertiary institutions created teams of two students each and submitted 511 home-grown solutions for screening/evaluation.

“73 reputable and experienced judges were engaged for the screening/evaluation of the solutions.

“A total of five teams were selected to represent the Northern Geo-Political Zone, Western Zone, and South-Eastern Zone respectively for the regional competition,” he said.

In his part, the Country Director, Enactus Nigeria, Mr Michael Ajayi, said Nigeria has the largest domestic market in Africa, a wide range of natural resources, and a diversely skilled labour pool.

According to him, inspite of those economic indices, unemployment is growing at a dangerously alarming rate in Nigeria as it stands at 33% and the report shows that it is second highest on the global list.

He said, Enactus Nigeria however believes that entrepreneurial development (inclusive of SMEs) is a tool that will drive innovation and encourage entrepreneurs to create new enterprises.

