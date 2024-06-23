The government of Cross River State has issued a comprehensive suspension of all logging activities across the state, citing persistent violations of logging regulations despite previous regulatory measures.

In a statement released on Saturday and signed by Prof. Anthony Owan-Enoh, Secretary to the Government (SSG) of Cross River, the government expressed dismay over ongoing illegal logging activities, including within protected areas like parks, despite the establishment of a “permiteeship” system by the state’s Forestry Commission.

“In spite of the forbearance by the government on the activities of timber loggers in the state, government notes the persisting refusal and or neglect to keep to the terms stipulated by government for the felling of trees,” the statement read.

Governor Bassey Otu has consequently ordered a halt to all logging activities in the state, directing security agencies to take stringent measures against offenders, including arrests and confiscation of logs and related machinery.

The SSG urged stakeholders in the timber logging sector to liaise with the state forestry commission for further guidance on compliance with regulations.

Cross River State, home to a significant portion of Nigeria’s remaining rainforest, is facing escalating threats from human activities such as farming, illegal logging, and unauthorised mining.

These activities jeopardise approximately 50% of the nation’s surviving rainforest, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria.

