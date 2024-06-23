Nigeria’s President, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been called to, as a matter of urgency, fulfil his promise to Nigerians in terms of a robust, effective, and efficient education system.

The call was made on Saturday by the Branch Chairperson of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Sa’adu Zungur University, Gadau (SAZUG), Comrade Awwal Hussain Nuhu, during a press conference addressed at the Yuli Campus in Bauchi.

The ASUU Chairperson stressed that urgent action must be taken by the federal and state governments to save the tertiary education sector from total collapse as ASUU is preparing for another round of strike action.

According to him, “the contending issues are the deliberate refusal of the Federal Government to sign and implement the re-negotiated FGN/ASUU Agreement, non-payment of earned academic allowances, and arrears of promotion.”

Other issues are the “illegal dissolution of governing councils in the federal and some state universities and the release of only three and a half months of the withheld salaries for work that was already done.”

Comrade Auwal Hassain Nuhu said that “all the issues in contention can be immediately resolved if the President, as the Commander-in-Chief, performs the functions of his office by immediately interfacing directly with the leadership of our Union.”

The ASUU Branch Chairperson added, “We urge the university administration, the governing council, and the state government to address these pressing issues promptly for continuous industrial harmony.”

“Nevertheless, our commitment to the growth and prosperity of Sa’adu Zungur University remains unwavering, and we trust that our concerns will receive the required attention,” he stressed.

Recall that during the electioneering campaigns, Bola Tinubu had promised that “no child of school age would stay at home due to avoidable industrial unrest in our ivory towers.”

