In Abuja, the nation’s capital, a retired Brigadier General, Uwem Udokwere, tragically lost his life during an armed robbery attack on his estate on Saturday morning.

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command issued a statement confirming the incident and detailing the immediate response and investigation initiated by the Commissioner of Police, Benneth Igweh.

According to Josephine Adeh, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, the armed robbery occurred at Sunshine Homes estate, resulting in the untimely demise of Brigadier General Uwem Harold Udokwere (rtd.).

The statement from the command assured the public of a thorough and discreet investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“In response to the tragic and unprecedented attack at Sunshine homes estate by armed robbers, resulting in the untimely demise of one Brigadier General Uwem Harold Udokwere (rtd.) on June 22, 2024, at approximately 03:00 a.m, the Commissioner of Police, FCT, CP Benneth C. Igweh, psc, mni, has promptly ordered a thorough and discreet investigation into the circumstances surrounding this regrettable event,” the command spokesperson said.

“Expressing profound condolences to the bereaved family, CP Benneth Igweh, psc, mni, assures the family and the public of swift justice, with every effort in conduit to ensure the perpetrators of the atrocious act are apprehended and brought to justice.

“Furthermore, the commissioner of police reaffirms the unflinching commitment of the command to amplify the security landscape of the nation’s capital, by continually adapting strategies to effectively combat evolving criminal activities,” the statement read.

Updates on the investigation will be provided as the situation unfolds.