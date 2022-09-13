Creating Better Technology for Solar Storage, Lithium Battery is My Focus — Kunwer Sachdev, founder Su-kam

Mr. Kunwer Sachdev founder of Su-kam Power Systems Ltd. Started Su-vastika Solar three years back because of the closure of Su-kam due to bankruptcy proceedings against the company.

According to him, his new company Su-vastika is doing great in exports and domestic market and his focus is to create a better technology for solar storage, lithium battery, Emergency Rescue Device for lifts and Escalators back up and also making ESS technology with Hybrid Solar technology with storage solutions. Also for EV industry he is working on Hybrid chargers which can work on solar and grid power along with the battery storage as a back up.

Sachdev has made valuable contributions to the inverter/UPS and solar sector and this earned him titles such as ‘The Inverter Man of India’ and ‘The Solar Man of India because he turned the unorganised inverter industry to organised inverter Industry and made lot of technology innovation in to solar and inverter industry.

Thus, he started Su-Kam Power Systems Ltd. which became the first Indian power solutions company to win the title of ‘Superbrand’, and one of the fastest growing companies according to India Inc. — all within a short span of time.

Kunwer goes by the mantra – Innovation. He sees possibility in even the most mundane things in life and finds out innovative ways of making it useful to mankind. Most of the breakthrough innovations you see in the power back up sector are his brainchild. He invented the world’s first plastic-body inverter which was adjudged as ‘Innovation of the Decade’ by India Today.

Kunwer Sachdev envisioned his ‘Make in India’ company to make an indelible mark in the global market, and so he did when in 2003 his company became the first in India to export power electronic products to the foreign market.

Even today Indian inverters and UPS are preferred over Chinese – a huge credit goes to Kunwer’s efforts. The products outsmart many others due to their easy handling and ruggedness, the products do not need any artificial environment like air conditioning they can work from sub-zero to 55-degree centigrade.

The vast experience, deep knowledge and business acumen that Kunwer brings with him will surely take Su-vastika to great heights as the first company su-kam power systems Ltd has gone for bankruptcy due to some of his personal issues.