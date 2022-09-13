Quality Sleep and Healthy Living with Vitafoam: Risks of Taking Sleeping Pills and How to Avoid it – Part I

It’s bedtime over the night, activities settled, lonely sounds become noticeable from room electronics, the ticking of the clock and insect cries, then, either at the beginning of the sleep time or during the sleep interruption, you’re staring at the ceiling and the walls, thinking about work, transactions, bills, relationships or family, tossing and turning. When sleep just won’t come, the night appears unusually longer. This is the picture of sleep problems where one may have trouble falling asleep, staying asleep, or not feeling refreshed upon waking. If one regularly has such sleep troubles, it’s understandably tempting to resort to sleeping pills for relief.

As the name suggests, sleeping pills or medications help one catch some sleep. Sleeping pills may excitedly help people who have sleep problems to fall asleep easier, stay asleep longer or both. Rightly, the drugs should be taken only when prescribed by a well-trained qualified doctor for sleep problems. The various types of sleeping pills work to change brain chemicals differently and enhance sleep in the sleep-wake cycle. The pills slow down, silence and suppress the area of the brain that keeps one awake and alert. Contrary to the widespread belief that sleeping pills help people get a full, restful night’s sleep; several studies show that this is not exactly true. On average, people who take the drugs sleep only a little longer and a little better than those who don’t take them.

Meanwhile, all sleeping pills have various serious and deadly damaging effects, which can be witnessed immediately in the following days or distantly during later months or years. These harmful effects vary depending on the specific drug, the dosage, the person’s age, and how long the drug lasts in one’s system.

They can cause immediate severe but rare allergic reactions which lead to sudden death including death during sleep. They can also cause dangerous sleep-related behaviours like sleep-walking (walking without full awareness of one’s surroundings and directions which usually results in falls, especially among older adults), sleep-driving (driving while drowsy with resultant accidents), sleep-eating (eating in the middle of the night with blurred alertness often resulting in food-choking, food-poisoning, and unhealthy feeding), sleep-talking (talking inappropriately while unaware of the jargon speech). In all, the person appears to be awake, but the person’s brain is not fully alert. Most people don’t remember doing these things after they wake up.

The dulling properties of some sleeping pills last well into the next day, leading to a next-day hangover effect, a drugged effect, the morning after taking them. People may feel confused and so sleepy the next day, have mixed-up thinking and experience dizziness or unsteadiness. These daytime effects can impair one’s ability to drive, operate machines, work, interact with others and complete daily tasks.

There are other numerous harmful effects of sleeping medications, affecting different body parts and functions, including interactions with other medications.

Considering the gravity of the destructive effects, it has been established that behavioural adjustments and sleep environmental changes are safer and better ways to improve sleep than medication, without the risk of deadly side effects – the reason we need to run away from the sleeping pills and embrace the following good sleep practices.

Firstly, practices to ensure the brain’s good health:

– Consistently drink water at least 4.5L – 5.0L over the day, with urine turning colourless.

– Regularly eat just enough quantity of balanced diet two or three times daily.

– Regularly do SAFE exercises like fast walking, swimming, push-up sets, etc. – 30mins daily or at least five times a week.

– Avoiding smoking, excess alcohol and stimulants like caffeine.

– Keeping stresses in check with avoidance of avoidable stressors

– Maintaining the same sleep schedule, particularly the period to go to bed.





Secondly, ensure sleeping-inducing surroundings by:

– Relaxing with soothing music, a good book or meditation.

– Sleeping in a calming and relaxing environment

– Sleeping on quality mattresses and pillows that are conducive sleeping surfaces for supportive posture

In our next article, I will discuss other numerous bad effects, emphasize good sleep practices, and highlight the few occasions where sleeping pills can be prescribed by trained doctors along with the guidelines for pill use.

Let us remember that where you sleep, when you sleep and how you sleep affect your mental health, physical wellbeing and living a healthy life. We all need quality sleep to be set for more productivity in our endeavours.

Do you need further information on the above subject? Are you looking for the best way to maintain quality sleep for general wellbeing and healthy living? Are you currently facing any sleeping difficulty? Remember, a doctor is an appropriate person to offer relevant advice for maintenance of quality sleep and solution to sleep difficulties. Do you want to contact the Orthopaedic Sleep Consultant, Dr Charles Uzodimma, kindly send your request to sleepinfo@vitafoam.com.ng

Vitafoam Nigeria Plc is the first foam manufacturing company in Nigeria to partner with a Sleep Expert in educating Nigerians on Quality Sleep and Healthy Living. They are truly passionate about quality sleep, healthy living and general wellbeing of Nigerians. Vitafoam is proudly Nigerian and constantly supports Nigerians with consistent quality products for comfort and wellbeing. With Vitafoam, you don’t just sleep, they give you the comfort that gets you recharged. To learn more about Vitafoam, visit www.vitafoamng.com