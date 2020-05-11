COVID-19: Wike’s measures will be counterproductive if without a human face ― Abe

Senator Magnus Abe has warned that the measures put in place by Governor Nyesom Wike to fight against the coronavirus pandemic in Rivers State will prove counterproductive if he fails to apply his policies with a human face.

The former representative of Rivers South-East Senatorial District at the National Assembly gave the warning in a statement signed and issued by his media aide, Saroh Benson, on Wednesday.

The former lawmaker also averred that the war against the pandemic was fundamentally about collective humanity and therefore must be fought on strictly humane and just terms.

Declaring that Wike was embarking on “a dangerous gamble”, Abe said “the demolition and auction of private property, the closure of all sources of survival for citizens of the state without due consideration to their means of sustenance in the name of the battle against COVID-19, were draconian measures that will prove counterproductive in the long run.

“I am constrained to say these few words on the worrisome development in my dear state, Rivers. Lockdowns should come with clear provisions for the sustenance of the people, particularly the vulnerable population (the young, the old, the sick and the infirm).

“Exemptions must be made for emergency and essential services, such as foodstuffs, pharmaceuticals, press, medical care, and security services, electricity, telecom, fuel supply etc.”

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain asserted that the present fight against COVID-19 in Rivers “runs the risk of dividing the state into two distinct camps.

“These are those who support the governor and will justify, glorify and applaud any action taken by the Rivers State government, no matter how callous and ill-advised and those who oppose the governor and will oppose every action of the state government, no matter how well thought out or well intentioned the action may be.”

Noting that the state would suffer in such a situation, he said, “This need not be so. There is still time for the Rivers State government to reconsider its strategy and understand that this is a scientific war against a virus and all of us will need to be involved.

“At this rate, the government may win the lockdown battle and lose the war. COVID-19 is going to be here for some time and we need the goodwill and cooperation of the majority of our people to win the war against this virus.

“True victory will be when we survive united in utmost solidarity and our economy rebounds as we hope for recovery and prosperity. This war is fundamentally about collective humanity, it must, therefore, be fought on strictly humane and just terms.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

MONDAY LINES: Almajirai’s Expedition To The South

COVID-19 may be composing a requiem for Nigeria. Or do you sincerely think the country would be the same again if the North’s unhealthy conducts explode in unimaginable deaths as is gradually evolving before our very eyes? The South’s zest for life or what the French call joie de vivre, won’t let them allow the … Read full story

CACOVID, NCDC To Support Oyo Govt On Coronavirus Battle With N350 Million

The Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) are set to donate the combined sum of N350 million to support Oyo State’s containment efforts against COVID-19. The State’s Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Akinola Ojo and a member of the COVID-19 Task Force… Read full story

Forex Repatriation: Emefiele Assures Investors Of Investment Safety

The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, has assured investors of the security of their investments in the country despite dwindling revenue from the sale of crude oil globally. Speaking at the weekend in Abuja, Mr Emefiele said investors interested in repatriating their funds from the country… Read full story

Coronavirus Or Not, African Migrants Desperately Push On In The Desert Towards Europe

Many Africans are managing to evade coronavirus lockdown barriers in Niger, the Sahel’s migrant crossroads, as they press on with their perilous desert trek to the Mediterranean Sea and ultimately Europe. The migrant flow has slowed down but not dried up despite tight checks in the capital Niamey, and an increase of desert… Read full story

COVID-19: Bauchi Locks Down Three LGAs To Check Community Transmission

Bauchi State Government has declared a total lockdown of three LGAs of Giade, Katagum and Zaki as a measure to curtail community transmission of COVID-19 pandemic in the state. The total lockdown which takes effect from Tuesday, May 12, 2020 is for an initial 10 days to monitor how the situation will be controlled… Read full story

Woman, Three Men Arrested For Allegedly Torturing Her 16-Year-Old Housemaid To Death Over Theft Of N2,000

A woman and three men were on Sunday arrested by men of the Lagos State Police Command following the torture to death of the woman’s housemaid over allegation of theft of the woman’s N2,000. According to reports from the state police command, the woman, Shade Moke, brought in three men to torture her housemaid… Read full story

Oyo Speaker In The Eye Of The Storm

IN recent weeks, the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Honourable Adebo Ogundoyin, has been in the eye of the storm. Just as the nation began battling COVID-19, so did some caucuses in the Assembly began to scheme against the leadership of the state legislative for alleged lack of transparency in running affairs… Read full story

Leaders And Limits Of Sentiments

Leaders sometimes run into troubled waters as a consequence of their failure to see issues as they really are. When leaders have a wrong perception of an issue, the issue will be wrongly diagnosed, wrong solutions will be prescribed and wrong results will be achieved. Leaders who fail to see issues as they are actually see… Read full story

Managing The Economy After The Pandemic

Last week, a Citizen Dialogue event was hosted by the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Budget to examine the fallouts from Covid-19 and the implications for the budget and management of the economy. The outcomes from that exercise seem to have passed largely unnoticed by the informed public. I have always taken the… Read full story

Leadership: Lessons I Learnt Along The Way

A very dear friend who has followed my work for a while asked me recently at what point in my life I decided to focus on leadership development and practice. I found it a little difficult to answer at first because even though there were certain landmark experiences that reinforced and helped to properly crystallize what I had… Read full story