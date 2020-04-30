COVID-19: Total lockdown too harsh on people, active participation best option ― Bauchi gov

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Muhammad has declared that total lockdown without palliative measures is not the solution to the fight of against the COVID-19 pandemic stressing that community ownership and active participation is the key.

The Governor made the declaration during a media conference on the current situation in Bauchi state saying that since the 6 index positive cases including himself recorded in the state, all others who tested positive brought it from other states and therefore directed for isolation of all returnees or visitors coming into the state from high-risk coronavirus cases ravaged states.

He explained that the directive became necessary due to the increased number of positive cases for the virus and expressed concern that most of the currently active cases in the state were from the returnees or visitors who came into the state illegally and refused to observe the mandatory 14 days self-isolation directive.

Bala Mohammed further insisted that any person that comes into the state at this period of coronavirus spreading will be isolated in an effort to curb the spread of the disease just as he directed that to ensure speedy recovery of coronovirus positive patients in the state, the State COVID-19 technical Committee should use the identified drugs to treat the patients.

He declared that ” We are not going to reject anybody, but we must isolate or quarantine them for the period of 14 days, we have entered into a partnership with the NYSC in Bauchi to use their orientation camp to accommodate our returnees or visitors for isolation”.

“We must thank our development partners, WHO, UNICEF, EU and Dangote foundation as well as other groups that have helped us to build our capacity, I want to reveal to people of Bauchi state and Nigerians that we have developed the capacity to handle the scourge of COVID-19 because of our experienced in lassa and Yellow fever”, the Governor appreciated.

ALSO READ: How To Remove Pet Hair From Your Couch

Bala Mohammed also said that so far, the state government has done so much within the period of the outbreak of coronavirus in the areas of providing the necessary equipment for the management of the virus stressing however the efforts are on to establish a testing centre in Bauchi to facilitate sample testing considering the distance between Bauchi and Abuja.

He then assured citizens of the state that the government would provide them with preventive materials against infection with the disease in order not to put so much burden on them at this critical moment.

The Governor said that ” In Bauchi, we are doing it through community engagement but certainly the scourge of COVID -19 is increasing in spite of our surveillance, but it is increasing because we are tested and we are responding. We will make sure we provide face masks before we make it compulsory to all, we don’t want to put so much burden on our people ”

” My dear people of Bauchi state, I must give you the assurance of my government and myself and everybody that we are here to tackle this pandemic and to do things in a manner that will safeguard your lives and property”, He assured.

The Governor, however, noted that the state has taken some enforcement measures in consultations with stakeholders so as to ensure compliance with the partial lockdown order.

The Governor then directed the State Rapid Response Taskforce Committee to intensify efforts at combating the pandemic stressing that the battle cannot be won while sitting down which according to him translate to the fact that every hand must be on deck to overcome the problem.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Customs Closes Gate To Stop Oyo Govt From Returning 1,800 Bags Of Rice

The imbroglio between the Oyo State government and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) over the 1,800 bags of rice continued on Wednesday with the Oyo/Osun command closing its gate and refusing the state government access into its Ibadan premises to return the bags of rice… Read full story

Nigeria To Fully Repay N1.224trn IMF Loan By 2025

Nigeria is to fully repay the $3.4 billion (N1.224 trillion at N360/$1) International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan approved on Tuesday by 2025. This is as a finance expert, Professor Uche Uwaleke, warned that government’s decision to take the loan was unreasonable… Read full story

Covid-19: Osun Raises Alarm Over Influx Of Zamfara Youths Into State

Osun State government on Wednesday night raised the alarm over the influx of Zamfara youths into the state. The Deputy Chief of Staff to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, Prince Adeyanju Abdullah Binuyo, who disclosed this in an interview, said the government was aware of the influx but urged the residents… Read full story

Herbal Solution To Combat Coronavirus Will Be Ready Soon, Says Ooni Of Ife

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, on Wednesday, said that the herbal solution to fight the coronavirus dpandemic is at the advanced stage with traditional medicine practitioners. The traditional ruler made this known in an interview with newsmen in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, shortly after donating two… Read full story

Vaccines: UK To Spend £330m Per Year On 75m Children In Poor Countries

The UK, on Wednesday, confirmed that it will be the largest supporter of the international alliance to vaccinate children against deadly diseases, saving millions of lives… Read full story

Runny Nose, Sneezing Unlikely Signs Of COVID-19

When Mrs Adene Haruna returned home from the office, she immediately decided on self-isolation because she had been with a colleague with a cold and who was feeling unwell a few days back that was later confirmed to have COVID-19… Read full story

Covid-19: Kano Govt Arrests Fleeing Patient, Trails Two Others

The Director Infection Control Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) and chairman, Risk Communication Committee on COVID-19, Professor Isah Abubakar has confirmed the arrest of one of the three patients who fled after testing positive for coronavirus in Kano State… Read full story

COVID-19: Governors To Establish Common Macroeconomic Assumptions For 2020 Budget Review

In response to the fiscal impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on sub-national governments, the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) Secretariat on Wednesday unveiled plans to provide technical assistance to state governments to establish common macroeconomic assumptions that will help states prepare revised budgets for 2020… Read full story

Lagos Govt Suspends Okada Operations, Says Buses, Others To Carry 60% Of Passenger Capacity

Lagos State government on Wednesday introduced strict framework for movement and re-opening of businesses ahead of the Monday expiration of the lockdown imposed by the Federal Government on Lagos, Ogun states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)… Read full story

65 Fun Seekers Land In Police Net For Holding Birthday Party Inside Hotel In Lagos

Sixty five people who came to have a birthday party at a hotel in Lagos State on Wednesday have been arrested by men of the state police command. They were arrested while dancing and making merry at Park Hotel, 84, Augusto Close, Oko Oba in Lagos, as some of them, including women, were found with hard drugs… Read full story

Hope Rises For Akeugbagold’s Twins As Abductors Communicate With Family’s ‘Big Brother’

There is hope in the horizon for the release of the abducted twin of Ibadan-based Islamic cleric, Taofeek Akeugbagold, as the abductors have established line of communication with the family. Tribune Online gathered that the abductors are communicating not with the parents of the twins but with someone referred to… Read full story

EDITORIAL: Covid-19: Evacuating Nigerians Abroad

THE report that there are 300 Nigerians awaiting evacuation from the Guangzhou province of China is one which should make the blood of every patriotic Nigerian boil. According to the Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO), the Nigerians consisting of businesswomen and men are currently starving, having… Read full story

The Role Of Traditional Rulers – Sanusi The Genius: A Case Study (6)

IN rounding off my discussions on the paramountcy of traditional rulership in pre-colonial and post-independent Nigeria, I consider it expedient to reiterate the need to accord monarchs and traditional chiefs across Nigeria the much-needed constitutional recognition in the running of governmental affairs across the… Read full story