How To Remove Pet Hair From Your Couch

If you have a pet, you may notice that there always seems to be hair lingering around your house. This is especially true on your furniture. You may have a difficult time trying to get all of the pet hair off of your couches. Fortunately, you can remove pet hair from your couch by utilizing the tips mentioned below.

Rubber Gloves

You can easily remove pet hair from your couch with rubber gloves. You will first need to dampen them with a bit of water. Rub them on your couch wherever there’s pet hair present. When you are finished, rinse the gloves off to remove any pet hair that’s accumulated on the gloves.

Wet Sponge

If your couch’s upholstery can tolerate getting slightly wet, then you can remove pet hair with a wet sponge. Dampen the sponge, and wring it out so that it’s not dripping. Wipe down the couch to remove pet hair. If there’s a lot of pet hair present, you may need to rinse off the sponge periodically to remove any pet hair that’s accumulated on it.

Pumice Stone

Many individuals use a pumice stone to remove dead skin on their body. However, it is rather effective at removing pet hair from couches as well. You just have to rub it over the upholstery, and sweep the pet hair into a pile. Just make sure that you don’t scrape too hard because you don’t want to damage the fabric on the couch.

Lint Roller

This is a great time to put your lint roller to good use. Rub it onto your couch to pick up pet hair. You may have to remove the sticky sheets on your lint roller several times in order to pick everything up.

Paint Roller

If you have a lot of pet hair and don’t want to use up all of the sheets on your lint roller, you can wrap tape around a paint roller, and roll it over the pet hair. Because paint rollers are fairly large, you will be able to pick up quite a bit of pet hair before you have to change the tape on the paint roller.

Latex Balloon

When you rub a latex balloon over a surface it will create static electricity. This will cause items like pet hair to stick to the balloon. If you have a balloon lying around, blow it up, and roll it over the surface of your couch. You may need to stop frequently to disregard any pet hair that sticks to it.

Vacuum

You can easily remove pet hair from your couch by using a vacuum. However, it’s important that you choose the right one. Shark vacuums tend to be very efficient at picking up pet hair. If you are wanting to determine what are the best shark vacuums for pet hair, visit HouseholdVision to find out what your options are.

Squeegee

A squeegee isn’t just for removing water on your windows. It actually can be used to remove pet hair from your couch. You simply need to scrape the hair into a pile with the squeegee. Because a squeegee is made of soft rubber, you can use it on most upholstery without damaging it.

Fabric Softener

If you are looking for a way to remove pet hair and make your couch smell good, then you should utilize this method. Mix equal parts water and fabric softener in a spray bottle. Spray the mixture onto your couch, and wipe off with a clean rag. The rag will remove a lot of pet hair with each swipe.

Broom

Many pet owners resort to using a broom to remove pet hair from their couches. While you can sweep it onto the floor, you are better off sweeping it into a pile on the couch, and removing it by hand. This will ensure that you don’t just end up creating a huge amount of pet hair that you have to clean up off of the floor.

Washing Machine

If the covers on your couch are removable, you might want to consider taking them off and washing them. This will allow you to remove not only pet hair but dust and dander as well. It’s a great way to refresh your couch while removing the pet hair all at the same time.

Microfiber Cloth

Microfiber cloths have all sorts of uses. This includes removing pet hair from surfaces. If you rub a microfiber cloth on your couch, the pet hair will stick to it. If you don’t want to deal with trying to remove the pet hair from the microfiber cloth when you are finished, you can simply wash it in the washing machine.

Dryer Sheet

Most of us have dryer sheets on hand. You can easily use one to remove the pet hair from your couch. Unfortunately, it mostly just works on surface hair. If the pet hair is embedded into your couch, you may need to use a vacuum to remove the remainder of the hair.

Hairspray

Hairspray isn’t just for keeping your own hair in place. It can be used for a variety of things including removing pet hair from your sofa. You will need to spray a small amount of hairspray onto a cloth. Let it dry, and rub it over your couch. The pet hair should easily stick to the cloth. You may need to stop a few times to remove the pet hair from the cloth, or add more hairspray to it.

In conclusion, you don’t just have to live with pet hair on your couch. By utilizing some of the methods mentioned above, you can easily remove it without a lot of hassle. In order to keep it from accumulating, you may want to get in the habit of removing pet hair on a daily basis. This will ensure that you and your guests can sit on the couch without getting pet hair on your clothes.

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE