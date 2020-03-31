Member representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Honourable Shina Peller, on Tuesday, responded to the news of the Oyo State governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde testing positive to COVID-19, wishing him quick recovery from the virus.

Peller, who on Monday, March 30, as part of his contributions towards combating the spread of COVID-19, embarked on the distribution of thousands of hand sanitisers, gloves and other materials to constituents, appreciated everyone who has been playing one role or the other in bringing an end to the pandemic.

The distribution of the materials, which was carried out on a house to house basis across the four local governments in the constituency; namely Iseyin, Itesiwaju, Kajola and Iwajowa, was applauded by the beneficiaries.

This was as the lawmaker has ordered the immediate closure of the Shina Ayo Empowerment Programme (SAEP) Office as well as his constituency office, noting that the measure became necessary following the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and the increasing number of cases in the country on a daily basis, especially with the confirmation of new cases in Oyo State.

A statement signed by his press secretary, Kola Popoola, read: “Consequent upon this, and in line with the directive of the government as part of the efforts to curb the widespread of the deadly disease known as COVID-19, both the SAEP and constituency offices of Hon. Shina Peller are hereby closed with immediate effect until further notice.

“Hon. Peller once again wishes to appeal to the people of Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa Federal Constituency, Oyo State and Nigeria at large to stay safe by adhering strictly to all the precautionary measures laid down by the medical experts, Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), federal and state governments in combating the spread of the virus, and expresses his optimism that the deadly Coronavirus will be defeated.”

The lawmaker, in a post on his verified Instagram handle, said: “Your Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde, I wish you quick recovery and good health. We are thankful to you and all who have been working very hard since the outbreak of this disease. I pray that God will bring an end to this pandemic very soon. May God heal the world and bring prosperity back to our lands. Get well soon, our Governor.”

According to Peller, he embarked on sensitisation on Coronavirus and distribution of preventive materials to his constituents due to the poor state of the health system and health infrastructure in the country.

Reiterating that the prevention of the disease remained the best approach against the catastrophic effects an outbreak could have on the people, the federal lawmaker maintained that attention should be given to proper sensitisation through radio jingle, banners, posters and word of mouth on how to curb the spread of COVID-19.

In the same vein, the lawmaker appreciated other individuals who have also reached out to the people by providing relief materials to them at this trying period, whilst he also urged the people to appreciate every little thing that is being given out as a form of encouragement for them to do better.

In addition, he stated that the Coronavirus pandemic is a global issue that affects everyone and urged all to eliminate any sense of entitlement at this trying period, rather he enjoined everyone to contribute in his or her little way towards curbing the spread of the virus.

