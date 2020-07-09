COVID-19: Rector tasks NCDC, Ekiti govt on provision of testing centre

THE rector, Federal Polytechnic, Ado Ekiti, Dr. Hephzibah Oladebeye, has called on the Ekiti State government and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control to designate the institution as a testing and treatment centre for COVID-19.

Oladebeye justified his demand by pointing out that the polytechnic has procured a Polymerate Chain Reaction (PCR) machine through grants provided for some lecturers that can rapidly test the COVIDc-19 status of individuals.

On the preparedness of the institution to reopen despite the COVID-19 challenges, the rector said the polytechnic has manufactured enough personal protective equipment that can guarantee safety on campus.

The rector spoke in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, on Wednesday while showcasing the innovative contributions of the institution to the quick containment of the pestilence.

The personal protective equipment manufactured by the institution include face masks, sanitizers, pedal-operated hand washing and sanitising machine, hand-operated hand washing and sanitising machine, automatic solar-powered hand washing machine with dryer and non-contact infrared thermometer.

He said, “During the lockdown, our researchers here didn’t rest. We manufactured all these to help our nation. The PCR doesn’t have accessories, so we are pleading with the state government to help us so that the PCR machine can be put to use and the whole state can be safe.”

The rector stated that the facilities provided would aid quick reopening of the polytechnic when the Federal Government gives the go-ahead for reopening of schools.

He appealed to members of the public, private organisations and governments for patronage, so that all the facilities can be marketed to increase commercial viability of the institution.

