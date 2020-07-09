School enrolment: UNICEF earmarks N100m grant for pupils in Zamfara

THE United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has earmarked over N100 million as educational cash grant to underprivileged children in Zamfara State. The gesture is part of efforts to address the lingering low enrolment of pupils to primary schools in the state.

Flagging off the programme at Maradun town, the headquarters of Maradun Local Government Area, the Commissioner for Education in the state, Dr. Ibrahim Abdullahi, said about 3,449 pupils were targeted for the scheme as a first cohort across three selected pilot local governments of Bukkuyum, Maradun and Zurmi.

Under the arrangement, he said each beneficiary would receive N24,000 annually as a grant to take care of basic requirements for conducive learning in schools.

“The cash transfer scheme was intended to address the problem of children from poor background to enable them have good uniforms, books, pencils, pens and other needs for conducive learning,” he added.

The commissioner reiterated the determination of the state government to invest heavily in the educational sector, especially at the primary level.

Also speaking, UNICEF consultant in charge of access to education, Ahmad Hashim, lauded the state government for its continued unflinching support to UNICEF.

He stressed that UNICEF would continue to support the state in its quest to transform the education sector.

According to him, UNICEF is to spend over N100 million for the payment in all the three cohorts aside from its subsisting other interventions.

Earlier, the project implementation unit coordinator, Hajia Maryam Yahaya Shantali, expressed her happiness over the support and cooperation being enjoyed by her unit from the chairman of the state’s Universal Basic Education Board.

