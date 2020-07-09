Good managerial skill, determination indices for success — OGITECH rector

THE rector, Ogun State Institute of Technology, Igbesa, Mrs. Olufunke Akinkurolere, has said that having an analytical mind that is willing to learn new things and pay attention to details remains the hallmark of any successful engineer.

Mrs Akinkurolere made the remarks during a virtual mentorship programme with female engineering students across campuses, organised by the Abeokuta chapter of the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigerian (APWEN).

It had the theme, ‘Female Students in Engineering Discipline: Challenges and Prospects.’

Akinkurolere advised female engineering undergraduates to never give up on their dreams, adding that they should always display good managerial, leadership, team building and communication skills.

The rector further highlighted career prospects that professionals could take advantage of in engineering practice which include teaching/training and research, design and development, construction and production, maintenance and consultancy.

She urged participants to believe in themselves as having the power to succeed in the engineering profession.

“I have not seen any difference in terms of opportunities for either female or male. For me, it has been a matter of choice. I strongly believe that women can indeed stand out in engineering.

“I have enjoyed being an engineer, and desire that more women share this feeling of fulfillment,” she added.

In response to the concern raised by a participant on the fate of engineering students with low grades, Akinkurolere said determination and hard work could make even a low-performing student excel eventually, adding that different mentorship programmes run by APWEN would encourage female engineering students to build the confidence they need to shine.

