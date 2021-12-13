COVID-19: Prospective corps members to provide vaccination evidence by 2022 ― NYSC

By Adetola Bademosi - Abuja
National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Director General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has stated that on the heels of the newly reported cases of COVID-19 Omicron variant, evidence of vaccination will now be made mandatory for prospective corps members (PCM) from 2022.

This was even as it stressed that it would not let down its guard on strict adherence to COVID-19 safety precautions.

The NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim made the disclosure on Monday in his nationwide virtual address to the 2021 Batch “C” Stream Two corps members and camp officials.

He said from the next orientation exercise, all the incoming PCMs will show evidence of vaccination before they would be allowed into the camp for registration.

“We want to ensure that we adhere strictly to the non-pharmaceutical protocols of COVID-19”, the DG added.

On the other hand, the DG advised corps members who would complete their orientation course on Tuesday, to add value to themselves by acquiring entrepreneurship skills, instead of seeking the scarcely available salaried jobs.

He said the scheme had partnered several institutions like the Central Bank of Nigeria, Access Bank, Bank of Industry, NYSC Foundation, Heritage Bank and others to provide soft loans to corps members with good business proposals.

He urged corps members to continue with the post-camp training of the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Programme (SAED) they started during the orientation course, adding that efforts are ongoing for the establishment of NYSC Trust Fund which would make more funds available for every willing Corps Member to start their businesses as they exit service.

“NYSC is a platform for those that are very serious. Please take the skill acquisition seriously and ensure you register for the post-camp training. I can assure you that our partners are ready to support us to ensure that the start-up capitals are made available to corps members”, he said.

He also cautioned the corps members against borrowing money to execute projects but advised that they should source for funds from their locality.

“Make sure you call the traditional rulers, leaders and youths of the community so that they can support your project. Don’t borrow money because you want to win the National Honors Award”, he added.

