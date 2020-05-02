Covid-19: Osun govt gets food materials from construction company

IN a bid to support Osun government’s efforts in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, one of the leading construction companies in Nigeria, Slava Bogu Limited, has donated two trucks of food items to the government.

The company donated the food items to mitigate the hardship of Osun citizens caused by the lockdown order, which has confined people to their different houses.

The representative of Slava Bogu, Ms Grace Omolori Okoya, during the presentation, commended the state governor, Gboyega Oyetola for providing credible leadership at this period which she described as trying.

“Our support is part of CSR to Osun as worthy partners over the years. We are willing to do more, this is the best time to show care and compassion to humanity, “she said. The trucks contain 250 bags of 50kg rice and 500 bags of 50kg beans. The items were received by the officials of the state government COVID-19 relief committee, “she said.

