Kemi Olunloyo throws jabs at Davido’s fiancée, Chioma on her birthday

Controversial social media influencer and journalist who is known for her usual way of dragging people online, especially Nigerian pop star, Davido and his fiancée, Chioma, has again come at the later.

Thursday was Chioma’s birthday and the self-acclaimed ‘Investigative Journalist’ and ‘PR Specialist’ acknowledging her birthday tweeted: “Happy Birthday Chioma! Audio Cooking shows nko? You announced 2 years ago today 2018, Porsche nko? Have you got your driver’s license?”

As usual, this did not go down well with many of her followers, who are also lovers of the pop star and his fiancé as they all took her up and condemned her tweet. Some of the most engaging replies to her tweet read: “Bad belle trowey trowey, Wuru Wuru trowey trowey. Stop hating on someone so that your days may be long iyawo marlians”.

“This woman is the true definition of bitterness, witchcraft and everything evil,” replied another follower.

In 2018, Davido gifted her fiancée, Chioma a Porshe car which was tagged ‘assurance’ on her 23rd birthday. This caused a lot of reactions online as there were speculations that it was a second hand car and not new.

