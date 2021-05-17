COVID-19: Ogun to begin rapid testing in 10 General Hospitals

In its determination to fight the Coronavirus pandemic, the Ogun State Government is set to adopt free rapid testing of residents in 10 General Hospitals.

This according to the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker, would afford interested members of the public and all patients to get themselves tested free to know their status.

“We are changing our strategy in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, as we are set to introduce free rapid testing for all residents who visit General hospitals across the State. Anyone who goes in for a checkup or medical care in our hospitals would be tested for the virus-free of charge,” she said.

The Commissioner, while urging residents that have been vaccinated in the first phase of the campaign to present themselves for the second dose of the vaccine, emphasized that it was important for them to be fully immunised against the virus.

She stated that the government had given approval for the funding of Primary Health Centers (PHCs) on a monthly basis, adding that it had also flagged off a 24-hour tricycle-ambulance and emergency service, just as it would increase its fleet from 22 to 34 before the end of the second-year anniversary of the present administration.

‘’A Community Midwifery Scheme will be launched later in the year, as a means to provide employment opportunities for resident midwives, who live close to PHCs, and the Ministry is also planning to create a SERVICOM desk, as a feedback mechanism to feel the pulse of the public for improved service delivery.

Meanwhile, as the world marks 2021 World Hypertension Day, Dr. Coker says the State in collaboration with the Federal Government had begun treatment and management of High Blood Pressure (HBP), also known as Hypertension, in Primary Health Centres and General hospitals at a subsidised rate.

Coker stated that this became imperative in light of the recent increase in the number of people with HBP, saying early detection of the ailment could help in saving lives and preventing untimely deaths.

She maintained that the State remained committed to improving the well-being of its residents, advising people to always make use of the public health facilities in their respective communities.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. Ogun to begin rapid testing in 10 General Hospitals ; Ogun to begin rapid testing in 10 General Hospitals ; Ogun to begin rapid testing in 10 General Hospitals ; Ogun to begin rapid testing in 10 General Hospitals.