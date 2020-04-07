As part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Ogun State, the state government, on Tuesday, said it has rolled out a mobile application for members of the public to self-assess themselves on an individual basis for the disease.

In a release signed by the state commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker said the application named “Ogun COVID-19 Assessment” is meant to determine the risk of resident’s exposure to the disease and not for diagnostic purposes.

Coker noted that the application is downloadable on Google play store and can also be assessed on https://covid19.ogunhip.com/ and https://covid19.ogunstate.gov.ng/

She said that responses are being monitored on a dashboard at the Ministry of Health which will flag high-risk individuals as red who are promptly followed up by the state epidemiologist.

“This Mobile Application is an assessment tool for the individual members of the public on the basic symptoms of COVID-19. It can be downloaded on Google Play Store. The App is not for diagnostic purpose.

“Responses are monitored on a dashboard at the Ministry of Health which will flag high-risk individuals as red who are promptly followed up by the state epidemiologist,” the commissioner said.

She urged members of the public to take advantage of the mobile application and assured that the Prince Dapo Abiodun led government in the state is putting measures in place to contain the disease.

The state government had in March launched a real-time concurrently updated mobile application for health workers which has been deployed to all government and private health facilities across its 20 local government areas to aid information sharing.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

