Nigerians urged to support each other to defeat COVID-19

The Union of Campus Journalists Alumni Association of the University of Ibadan has urged Nigerians to support each other by showing utmost human feelings and compassion during this trying period of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plea was made in a statement signed by the National President of the association, Dr Adebayo Ajala, and made available to Tribune Online.

“The Union is urging all of us to be courteous, show utmost compassion to our fellow beings.

“The Union decries a situation where prices of food items are increased indiscriminately without consideration for this period and the problems being faced by the masses.

“It is also inhuman for security agents to impound vehicles bringing food and agricultural materials to the people for contravening the stay-at-home order,” he affirmed.

Dr Ajala, who implored the security agencies to perform their functions with the milk of humanity, frowned at and called for a review of the incidences of “caning, slapping and manhandling of Nigerians for contravening the-stay-at-home order.”

“Though we do not encourage indiscipline, we urge our brothers in uniforms to conduct their affairs with the milk of kindness expected during this period.

“Finally, we urge Nigerians to rally round each other morally and financially in friendship, families, communities, associations and governments at all levels to defeat the COVID- 19 pandemic.

“Together in unity, love and humanity, we can win. We will win,” he enthused.

