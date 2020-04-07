COVID-19 lockdown: Okowa lauded for setting up Delta food bank

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has been commended for swiftly establishing a food bank to cushion the hunger-effect of the ongoing lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world.

The state government, it will be recalled, imposed a 14-day lockdown on the state starting from April 1 to ward off the “importation” of the COVID-19 into the state which is yet to record a positive case.

Chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Sunny Onuesoke and peace and environmental rights crusader, Comrade Sheriff Mulade, gave the commendation in separate chats with journalists in Warri on Tuesday.

The duo lauded the state government for taking the bull by the horn and for yearning to the calls of Deltans to reach out directly to the people by setting up the Delta Food Bank Committee chaired by the governor himself.

“I want to clearly state that, today we are faced with COVID-19 hunger, which is more dangerous than the COVID-19 health challenges because you need to be alive to fight the health problems and I want to sincerely commend the government of Delta State for taking this bold and proactive steps to save lives and to cushion the suffering of Deltans,” Comrade Mulade, who is the National Coordinator of the Center for Peace and Environmental Justice, (CEPEJ) in Delta, noted.

Onuesoke on his part conjectured that the establishment of food bank as a palliative for ordinary Deltans has shown that the governor was not just a listening one, but also a governor with empathy who understands and can relate with the feeling and plight of the people,

He further commended the state government for directing all appointees to forfeit their one-month subvention to their offices as a contribution to the funds to provide palliatives to the people.

He, however, called on security personnel at the state borders to ensure strict compliance of the state government directive not to allow movement in and out of the state.

He urged them to desist from any act that would jeopardise the effort of government in curtailing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE