COVID-19: Obi of Onitsha, Others express worry over inflow of Almajiris to South East

The Anambra State traditional rulers have expressed serious concern over the mass exportation of Almajiris from some Northern parts of the country to the South East.

The traditional rulers made their feelings known in a communique issued after their Expanded Executive Committee meeting held at their Council Hall, Government House Awka, on Thursday.

The communique was signed by the Chairman, Anambra State Traditional Rulers’ Council, Obi of Onitsha, Obi Alfred Achebe, the deputies, the Traditional ruler of Okpuno, Igwe Sunday Okafor, and the Traditional ruler of Okakwu Odekpe, Igwe Chuma Onyia.

According to them, many of the Almajiris may have already been infected with Coronavirus disease.

They urged States Government to ensure that the Almajiris do not enter the state since, according to them, they would not fit into the State’s economic, social and cultural environment.

The traditional rulers also urged the government not to relent in its fight against the long-standing menace of some cattle herdsmen.

The monarchs commended Governor Willie Obiano for his exemplary leadership in the fight against COVID 19, prompt establishment of Isolation Centres at Mbaukwu / Umuawulu and other locations in the state, regular updates broadcast to his people, public enlightenment, mobilization as well as protection of the state borders and entry points.

The traditional rulers who pledged their continued support without reservation to the state government enjoined Ndi Anambra and Nigerians to strictly observe all the COVID 19 health and safety directives, including regular hand washing, wearing of appropriate face masks, maintaining physical distancing, avoiding gathering of more than thirty persons, healthy eating and staying home unless one absolutely has to go out.

They asserted that being alive in good health, citizens can collectively defeat the pandemic.

