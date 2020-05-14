BOI donates N20 million to Kano COVID-19 fund

Bank of Industry (BOI) in its effort to contribute financially to stem the spread of COVID-19 has donated a sum of N20 million to Kano State COVID-19 fund.

This was contained in a statement signed and issued by the commissioner for Information and member of the committee, Malam Muhammad Garba which that another donation of N1,000,000.00 was received from Dambatta Fund Raising Committee by the Executive Vice Chairman, Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Dambatta and that of N500, 000.00.00 from the family of Alhaji Mukhtar Adnan, Sarkin Bai.

According to him, other donors, he said, include Tsanyawa local government Fund Raising Committee, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kano State chapter N500, 000.00 each; Futma Universal Concept Limited N162, 000.00; Alhaji Hamisu Dankaka N100, 000.00.

The commissioner also announced a donation of the sum of N1,515, 000.00 from Dawaki community, Dawakin Kudu local government which broken down is as follows:

Hon Mustapha Bala Dawaki N500, 000.00;

Azman Group N500, 000.00;

Alhaji Danlami Baba Tamburawa and Alhaji Babangano Nagwaggo Gano N100, 000.00 each;

Alhaji Shu’aibu Yankatsari, Alhaji Abba Aliyu Yankatsari, Ibrahim Umar Dawakiji, Samari Travelling Agency N50, 000.0 each.

Other donors are: AVM Abdurrahman Ishaq N40, 000.00;

Barr. Amina ‘Yargaya and Alhaji Babangano Danlami Tsakuwa, Alhaji Umar Lawan N20, 000.00 each;

Faruku Yakubu Dawaki N15, 000.00.

The statement also gave a breakdown of donation of items by individuals and corporate organisations as follows:

1. Rechaiit Benckisser Limited 125 cartons of Dettol Soap and 90 cartons of antiseptic.

2. Nigeria Police Force 85 packets of face mask, 100 cartons of small-sized sanitizer, 99 cartons of medium-sized sanitizer, 199 cartons of hand gloves, one carton of disposable gown and 96 pieces of covered face mask.

3. China Zhangao Limited 2, 000 cartons of Sona water and 1 000 sets of testing kits.

4. Procter and Gamble Nigeria Limited 10,000 safeguard soap.

5. UAC 4750 packs of Groundnut and Coconuts chips.

6. Unilever 567 Lux (soap) of 65g, 95 Closeup 140g (toothpaste) Cool breeze, 417 of 110g Lifebuoy (soap), 4 Closeup 140g (toothpaste) Naija Herbal, 73 Pepsodent 140g Cavity fighter, 460 of 60g Lifebuoy (soap), 117 Lux (soap) of 125g, 787 Sunlight (soap) of 70g, 155 Sunlight dish wash of 400ml and two 400ml Vaseline lotion.

7. Mandate Healthcare Nigeria Limited 5 cartons x 10 boxes x 100 pieces of examination gloves

8. Unique Pharmaceuticals Limited 1, 500 of UNISAL of 500ml

9. Peugeot Automobile 100 bags of beans

10. Jifatu Stores 200 cartons of noodles, 50 bags of maize flour and 50 bags of maize grit

11. Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) 16 cartons of sanitizers, four cartons of face masks and a big carton of hand gloves

12. Ugo Lab Limited Hand sanitizers, Chloroquine and Paracetamol syrup worth N3, 000, 000.00.

The commissioner urged organisations and well-to-do individuals within and outside the state to donate generously towards the committee set up to seek and take donations in cash or kind and distribute same to those in need so as to cushion the harsh effect of the measures being taken by the government against the spread of COVID-19 in Kano.

The statement added that “anyone willing to donate to the committee in cash should pay/transfer to this account: Kano State COVID-19 Support, UBA, Account No: 1022751785, while donations in kind are also collected at a warehouse at number 94, Maganda Road and Kano State government printing press, Emir’s Palace.

