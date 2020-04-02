COVID-19: NULGE distributes over 8,000 hand sanitizers in Ogun

In its efforts to support the government in the fight against the scourge of coronavirus in the country, the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Ogun State chapter, has distributed over 8,000 hand sanitizers to its members and the general public within the state.

The Union also sensitise its members in all 21 branches within the state on the need to follow strictly the health precautions against the virus as well as obey the lockdown prevention order for their safety.

Speaking to newsmen in Abeokuta, the State capital after the distribution, the Chairman of NULGE in the state, Comrade Olatunji Ayuba, said nobody, according to researches was immune to the virus hence the need to take all the precaution measures seriously.

He noted that it was better to stay indoors, maintain social distancing than to be infected with the virus which end result is deadly.

Ayuba maintained that the virus is real and all and sundry must rise to fight against the virus through obedience to guidelines of health experts.

According to him, the union had distributed over 8,000 sanitisers and would still take delivery of 2,000 more.

He said the union’s gesture was geared towards supporting both the state and the Federal governments efforts in combating the deadly virus.

He said” We made the decision to produce hand sanitisers for our members and public, believing that it will go a long way in supporting the state government and respective federal government towards the curbing of the pandemic spread of coronavirus popularly known as COVID-19.

” Currently, we have over 8,000 sanitisers that we are distributing and we are still going to produce 2,000 more.

” Our members are part of the vulnerable groups and we don’t want anyone of them to be infected and as the local governments are now, they are financially incapacitated to produce sanitisers for our members because some of us are compelled to go to work like health officials, security and we must protect them the reason we embark on this “.

On the lockdown order, Ayuba stated ” It is a right step in the right direction. Though it is painful and impose a kind of hardship on our people but it is better to be alive than to be infected. The essence of the lockdown is to minimise individual contacts and that is why is always being canvassed that we should maintain social distancing”.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr. Fatoki Olufemi from Owode local government, commended the Union for the gesture, saying their actions showed they have the interest and safety of people and the general wellbeing at heart.

He said ” We really appreciate NULGE for this gesture. They enlighten us on cleanliness, washing of our hands and environmental hygiene and this shows that they have our interest and safety at heart”.

