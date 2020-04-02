The Nasrul Lahi-L-Fatih Society (NASFAT) is set to give the sum of Ten thousand (N10,000) monthly to each household in the country to mitigate the effect of the economic lockdown and restriction of movement due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Federal Government of Nigeria recently announced a complete lockdown and restriction of movement of vehicles and persons in the nation’s capital, Abuja, Lagos and Ogun state in order to curtail the spread of the deadly COVID-19.

Speaking on the planned palliative, NASFAT President, Niyi Yusuf, said the COVID-19 response of NASFAT will focus on reducing the spread of the virus in the community and alleviating the burden of the disease on vulnerable members of NASFAT and the general public.

He said, “NASFAT response as a society will be multi-faceted, in order to respond to the diverse impact of COVID-19.

In addition to the suspension of all physical gatherings at all NASFAT locations from March 19, the NASFAT Society has developed a 3-pronged strategic approach to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Relief Support is the first stage of the scheme. It will focus on members, the vulnerable and indigent ones in the society. This will provide practical support to the elderly, widow, orphans and vulnerable members of the society including those whose breadwinner is in isolation/quarantine, under Medicare or in ICU.

NASFAT will provide emotional support to individuals and their families through professional counselling and provide economic support through cash giving of N10,000 monthly per identified household which will serve as a Relief Package to buy basic food items every month. The target is 20,000 beneficiaries in the first instance.

The Risk Communication and Advocacy refer to the passing of information and advice from experts to people facing threats to their health or social well-being, to enable people at risk take informed decisions to protect themselves and their loved ones.

NASFAT Relief Initiative will focus on Risk Communication, Advocacy and appropriate messaging to the public using indigenous languages and across various channels to share information from government and health authorities that will help curtail the spread of the virus. Such Behavioural Change Communication will include radio jingles, ePosters and Short Videos detailing expert advice for members of the community.

While Community Mobilisation is NASFAT efforts to mobilise the Muslim community to aid better understanding of the pandemic and of the strategies for prevention and treatment will be done in partnership with other organisations.

Consequently, NASFAT is a founding member of the Muslim Coalition Against COVID-19, a coalition of 40 Muslim organisations including the NASFAT Agency for Zakat and Sadaqat (NAZAS) and the NASFAT Relief Initiative, forged to form a common front to support and assist the fight against the virus.”

