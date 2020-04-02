The Vice-Chancellor of Bowen University, Professor Joshua Ogunwole, has reiterated the commitment of the University to the delivery of quality education at all times

He made the remark recently following the lockdown of the institution as a result of the COVID -19 prevalent in the country.

According to a statement issued and signed by the Head of the Public Relations of the institution, Toba Adaramola, the closure of the university was in compliance with the directive of the government on the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the entire world, and while the university is on a short vacation as a result of the directive, normal academic activities continue virtually.

According to the Vice-Chancellor in the statement, the directive has been given to teaching members of staff to be active online for effective teaching through the upload of teaching materials and real-time interaction with the students, using the Bowen Smart School Hub (SSHUB). He assured the students that the Directorate of Digital Services will be available to guide students who are yet to register on the SSHUB.

The Vice-Chancellor urged parents to give necessary support to their wards while at home for them to partake in the online teaching and learning so that nothing is lost during the time out.

While at home, he advised the students to keep to safety precautions of handwashing with soap for 20 seconds, use of hand sanitizers, maintenance of social distance, avoidance of hugging and shaking of hands and above all staying at home. He prayed that God will heal the land and bring an end to COVID-19.

Recently, Bowen University was adjudged the best EdTech Compliant University of the year by AFRITEX in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education in Abuja.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

COVID-19: How Materials And Test Kits Donated By Chinese Billionaire Were Distributed

National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has revealed how the various medical consignments donated by the Chinese billionaire, Jack Ma, were distributed across the various states in the country. The consignments, according to the NCDC, included 100,000 ordinary face masks, 9,999 overall gowns, 913 face… Read full story:*