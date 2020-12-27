COVID-19: NCDC confirms 838 new cases, toll now 84,414

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 838 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 84,414.
The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Sunday.
“On the 27th of November 2020, 838 new confirmed cases and 7 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 84414 cases have been confirmed, 71034 cases have been discharged and 1254 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 838 new cases are reported from 16 states- FCT (297), Lagos (253), Plateau (82), Kaduna (57), Katsina (32), Nasarawa (31), Kano (25), Gombe (24), Oyo (8), Rivers (8), Zamfara (7), Ogun (4), Bauchi (4), Edo (4), Anambra (1) and Sokoto (1),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|28,741
|3,302
|25,198
|241
|FCT
|11,354
|4,377
|6,881
|96
|Kaduna
|4,940
|447
|4,443
|50
|Plateau
|4,541
|423
|4,082
|36
|Oyo
|3,893
|470
|3,377
|46
|Rivers
|3,376
|201
|3,111
|64
|Edo
|2,830
|82
|2,635
|113
|Ogun
|2,455
|179
|2,242
|34
|Kano
|2,194
|298
|1,835
|61
|Delta
|1,868
|82
|1,737
|49
|Ondo
|1,798
|67
|1,690
|41
|Katsina
|1,602
|302
|1,273
|27
|Enugu
|1,382
|28
|1,333
|21
|Kwara
|1,379
|254
|1,094
|31
|Gombe
|1,272
|283
|956
|33
|Ebonyi
|1,097
|30
|1,037
|30
|Osun
|1,004
|34
|947
|23
|Abia
|983
|16
|957
|10
|Bauchi
|968
|104
|847
|17
|Borno
|796
|55
|705
|36
|Imo
|748
|22
|714
|12
|Nasarawa
|721
|383
|325
|13
|Benue
|532
|52
|469
|11
|Bayelsa
|519
|77
|421
|21
|Akwa Ibom
|429
|73
|347
|9
|Niger
|409
|96
|300
|13
|Ekiti
|409
|11
|392
|6
|Jigawa
|392
|37
|344
|11
|Adamawa
|355
|96
|238
|21
|Anambra
|308
|15
|274
|19
|Sokoto
|298
|53
|228
|17
|Taraba
|211
|27
|177
|7
|Yobe
|187
|56
|123
|8
|Cross River
|169
|75
|82
|12
|Kebbi
|163
|11
|144
|8
|Zamfara
|86
|8
|73
|5
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
