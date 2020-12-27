COVID-19: NCDC confirms 838 new cases, toll now 84,414

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 838 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 84,414.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Sunday.

“On the 27th of November 2020, 838 new confirmed cases and 7 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 84414 cases have been confirmed, 71034 cases have been discharged and 1254 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 838 new cases are reported from 16 states- FCT (297), Lagos (253), Plateau (82), Kaduna (57), Katsina (32), Nasarawa (31), Kano (25), Gombe (24), Oyo (8), Rivers (8), Zamfara (7), Ogun (4), Bauchi (4), Edo (4), Anambra (1) and Sokoto (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 28,741 3,302 25,198 241 FCT 11,354 4,377 6,881 96 Kaduna 4,940 447 4,443 50 Plateau 4,541 423 4,082 36 Oyo 3,893 470 3,377 46 Rivers 3,376 201 3,111 64 Edo 2,830 82 2,635 113 Ogun 2,455 179 2,242 34 Kano 2,194 298 1,835 61 Delta 1,868 82 1,737 49 Ondo 1,798 67 1,690 41 Katsina 1,602 302 1,273 27 Enugu 1,382 28 1,333 21 Kwara 1,379 254 1,094 31 Gombe 1,272 283 956 33 Ebonyi 1,097 30 1,037 30 Osun 1,004 34 947 23 Abia 983 16 957 10 Bauchi 968 104 847 17 Borno 796 55 705 36 Imo 748 22 714 12 Nasarawa 721 383 325 13 Benue 532 52 469 11 Bayelsa 519 77 421 21 Akwa Ibom 429 73 347 9 Niger 409 96 300 13 Ekiti 409 11 392 6 Jigawa 392 37 344 11 Adamawa 355 96 238 21 Anambra 308 15 274 19 Sokoto 298 53 228 17 Taraba 211 27 177 7 Yobe 187 56 123 8 Cross River 169 75 82 12 Kebbi 163 11 144 8 Zamfara 86 8 73 5 Kogi 5 0 3 2

838 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; FCT-297

Lagos-253

Plateau-82

Kaduna-57

Katsina-32

Nasarawa-31

Kano-25

Gombe-24

Oyo-8

Rivers-8

Zamfara-7

Ogun-4

Bauchi-4

Edo-4

Anambra-1

Sokoto-1 84,414 confirmed

71,034 discharged

1,254 deaths pic.twitter.com/UeZ43VtOPH — NCDC (@NCDCgov) December 27, 2020

