COVID-19: NCDC confirms 838 new cases, toll now 84,414

By Tribune Online
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 838 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 84,414.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Sunday.

“On the 27th of November 2020, 838 new confirmed cases and 7 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 84414 cases have been confirmed, 71034 cases have been discharged and 1254 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 838 new cases are reported from 16 states- FCT (297), Lagos (253), Plateau (82), Kaduna (57), Katsina (32), Nasarawa (31), Kano (25), Gombe (24), Oyo (8), Rivers (8), Zamfara (7), Ogun (4), Bauchi (4), Edo (4), Anambra (1) and Sokoto (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos28,7413,30225,198241
FCT11,3544,3776,88196
Kaduna4,9404474,44350
Plateau4,5414234,08236
Oyo3,8934703,37746
Rivers3,3762013,11164
Edo2,830822,635113
Ogun2,4551792,24234
Kano2,1942981,83561
Delta1,868821,73749
Ondo1,798671,69041
Katsina1,6023021,27327
Enugu1,382281,33321
Kwara1,3792541,09431
Gombe1,27228395633
Ebonyi1,097301,03730
Osun1,0043494723
Abia9831695710
Bauchi96810484717
Borno7965570536
Imo7482271412
Nasarawa72138332513
Benue5325246911
Bayelsa5197742121
Akwa Ibom429733479
Niger4099630013
Ekiti409113926
Jigawa3923734411
Adamawa3559623821
Anambra3081527419
Sokoto2985322817
Taraba211271777
Yobe187561238
Cross River169758212
Kebbi163111448
Zamfara868735
Kogi5032

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded 5,178 New Infections Last Week

Nigeria has officially entered a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the announcement made by the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19. This is as confirmed cases in the country have increased astronomically weekly, Tribune Online analysis shows.

[ICYMI] Minutes After Electoral College Elected Joe Biden, US Attorney General Resigns (Resignation Letter Inside)

A close ally of President Donald Trump and the United States Attorney General, William Barr, has resigned his appointment after holding a meeting with the president…

Bandits Moved Abducted 333 School Boys On Bikes —DHQ

THE Nigerian Army, on Monday, gave more insight into the abduction of school children in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State…

Comments

