Kogi speaker empowers over 500 widows

The Speaker, Kogi State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Prince Matthew Kolawole has empowered over 500 widows as part of his effort in ensuring that the widows are encouraged and support throughout the yuletide period.

He also charged well-meaning individuals in the society to extend hands of fellowship to widows to enable them to train their children and live a comfortable life.

Kolawole gave the charge in Kabba, Kabba-Bunu local government area of the state during a Christmas Carol and empowerment programme.

According to him, it has become imperative to every well-to-do individual to wipe away the plight of widowhood among women in society.

The speaker who donated food items, clothing and cash, said the gesture was to encourage them to celebrate the Christmas and the New Year.

“The widows lost their breadwinners to death and for them not to feel the absence of their husbands too much, I decided to extend my widows might to them this festive period.

“I have been doing that for long and I am praying to God to give long life and prosperity together with the financial strength to continue giving the little I have to widows so that they can enjoy themselves just like other women in my constituency,” he said.

While calling on the people of his constituency to go closer to God and believe in him, the speaker said death can come at any time and as such people should endeavour to serve God with utmost sincerity.

“A time like this is a time to be more closer to God worship him because we don’t know who goes next, therefore, it behoves on all of us to be fervent in prayers at all time,” he stated.

The Clerk of the House, Alhaji Isah Amoka in his remarks described the speaker as a leader who has a love for his constituency, urging other politicians in the state to emulate the kind gesture.

“Many politicians have represented this constituency in the past and what the speaker is doing today, we have never witnessed it before.

“I am not even surprised this year that he continues with the widows empowerment. He has been doing it every year. I am praying to God to give him good health and the financial capacity to continue this gesture,” the clerk prayed.

