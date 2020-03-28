COVID-19: Ministers donate 50% of March salary to support curbing efforts

Nigeria’s 43 cabinet ministers have donated 50 per cent of their March 2020 salaries to support the Federal Government‘s efforts to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the country.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, quoted the Minister of State for Transportation, Senator Gbemisola Saraki, who coordinated the donation, as saying it was a gesture of solidarity and support for the Federal Government’s efforts to tackle the disease.

“This global virus outbreak will require nations, continents and smaller communities to pull together to contribute their resources and support one another. This will facilitate an early resolution of the problem,” Alhaji Mohammed further quoted Senator Saraki as saying.

The ministers also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his leadership role in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

