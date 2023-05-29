President Muhammadu Buhari, in his final days in office, has given his approval for the renaming of fifteen airports in Nigeria as a tribute to influential individuals who have left an indelible mark on the nation.

The announcement was made on Friday by the Ministry of Aviation, as conveyed in a statement signed by Odutayo Oluseyi, the Head of Press and Public Affairs.

Among the airports to be renamed are Akure International Airport, which will now bear the name of Olumuyiwa Bernard Aliu, in honor of his noteworthy contributions. Similarly, Benin International Airport has been renamed Oba Akinzua II, as a fitting tribute to a respected figure in the region.

The airport in Dutse, on the other hand, will now be known as Muhammed Nuhu Sanusi International Airport, as a mark of respect for his significant achievements.

The renaming extends to several other airports across Nigeria. Ebonyi International Airport has been renamed Chuba Wilberforce Okadigbo International Airport, honoring the memory of the esteemed Chuba Wilberforce Okadigbo.

Additionally, Gombe International Airport has been renamed Brigadier Zakari Maimalari International Airport, commemorating the remarkable life of Brigadier Zakari Maimalari.

The list of renamed airports continues with Ibadan International Airport, which has been given the name Samuel Ladoke Akintola International Airport, recognizing the outstanding contributions of Samuel Ladoke Akintola.

Ilorin International Airport now bears the name General Tunde Abdullahi Idiagbon International Airport, a homage to the esteemed General Tunde Abdullahi Idiagbon.

Kaduna International Airport has been renamed Gen. Hassan Usman Katsina International Airport, paying tribute to the late General Hassan Usman Katsina. Likewise, Maiduguri International Airport has been renamed President Muhammadu Buhari International Airport, in honor of the incumbent president.

The renaming of airports in Nigeria also includes Makurdi International Airport, which will now be known as Joseph Sarwuan Tarka International Airport, reflecting the immense contributions of Joseph Sarwuan Tarka.

Furthermore, Minna International Airport has been renamed Mallam Abubakar Imam International Airport, acknowledging the significant impact of Mallam Abubakar Imam.





Nasarrawa International Airport has been named Sheikh Usman Danfodio International Airport, paying tribute to the influential figure of Sheikh Usman Danfodio. The renaming also extends to Osubi International Airport, which now carries the name Alfred Diete Spiff International Airport, honoring the legacy of Alfred Diete Spiff.

Finally, Port Harcourt International Airport has been renamed Obafemi Jeremiah Awolowo International Airport, commemorating the great statesman Obafemi Jeremiah Awolowo. Similarly, Yola International Airport will now be known as Lamido Aliyu Mustapha Airport, in honor of the revered Lamido Aliyu Mustapha.

With these new names, Nigeria’s airports become living memorials, reflecting the rich history and influential figures that have shaped the nation.

The renaming serves as a reminder of the extraordinary contributions made by these prominent individuals and their lasting impact on Nigeria’s progress and development.

