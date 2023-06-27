In a surprising move, Tajudeen Abbas, the recently elected Speaker of the House of Representatives, paid a visit to former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari in London on Monday, June 27.

Abbas, who emerged as the winner of the Speaker’s position on Tuesday, June 13, secured victory after amassing an impressive 181 votes. The declaration was made following an individual voice-voting exercise conducted by the Clerk on the floor of the house.

The newly appointed Speaker wasted no time in assembling his team, as he announced 33 new appointments on the same day. Among these appointments, Leke Bayeiwu, a seasoned journalist from Punch Newspaper, was chosen as Abbas’s Chief Press Secretary (CPS). Bayeiwu, known for his extensive coverage of the National Assembly, brings a wealth of experience and insight to his new role.

Furthermore, Ahmed Baba Musa, a respected reporter from Daily Independent, has been appointed as the Speaker’s Special Assistant on Print Media. Musa, who previously covered news related to the House of Representatives for his publication, is expected to contribute his expertise to the Speaker’s media strategy.

As of now, the details surrounding Speaker Abbas’s visit to former President Buhari in London remain undisclosed.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Full list: Covenant University ranks among Top 10 varsities in Africa

Covenant University, in Ota, Nigeria, has been ranked 7th in Times Higher Education’s (THE) inaugural Sub-Saharan Africa University Rankings for…

PEPC: Tinubu’s Chicago University admission transcript has female gender, Witness tells court

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) sitting in Abuja on Friday, admitted in evidence a transcript in…

‘How gunmen slaughtered vigilante operative in Enugu’





Gunmen have reportedly killed a member of the vigilante group, otherwise known as the Central Neighborhood Watch in…

OFFCUT: Anything associated with Titanic ends up on sad note, Nigerians react to ‘submarine implosion’

Nigerians have reacted to the recent ‘implosion’ of a submersible called Titan which claimed the lives of…

‘NFF may have seen enough of him’, Ike Shorunmu speaks on possible renewal of Peseiro’s contract

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Ike Shorunmu, has expressed doubts about the renewal of head coach Jose Peseiro’s contract by…

The student loan scheme

LAST week, in fulfilment of his campaign promise, President Bola Tinubu signed into law the Student Loan Bill as…