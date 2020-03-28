COVID-19: Abiodun appreciates OBJ, Adeboye, Adeola, others

The Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has commended former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye for their contributions towards the fight against novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Abiodun on his Facebook handle Prince Dapo Abiodun MFR, also appreciated the founder of FATE Foundation, Mr Fola Adeola and Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu, for responding to the state government call for support from individuals, corporate organisations and religious bodies, to contain the disease in the state.

The governor noted that both Obasanjo and Adeola donated their property in Abeokuta, the state capital, for isolation centres, while Adeboye donated medical equipment, including Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds and ventilators.

He added that Rabiu, who is the chairman of BUA, donated a sum of N100 million, and equally pledged medical equipments and supplies to the State Covid -19 Pandemic Support Fund.

The governor said, “I want to personally assure the entire citizenry of Ogun State that I will ensure the judicious use of these donations of funds and property towards the containment of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are hopeful that, as these appreciated donations contribute significantly to the fight against COVID-19, other well-meaning Nigerians would follow their lead and noble example.

“This pandemic poses a collective challenge and together, we must join hands in fighting it.

We will confront it. We will slow it down. We will defeat it.”

Abiodun added that the State is evaluating its level of preparedness and also deliberating on the steps to take in slowing down the spread of the disease in the state.

The governor stated this on Friday when he met with his deputy, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Tokunbo Talabi and the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Hon. Shuaib Salisu.

He said the government is planning relief packages and economic stimulus for the people of the state, as part of measure to flatten the curve of spread.

“At this critical time, our people should be rest assured that we will do everything within our reach to ensure their health, safety and overall wellbeing from this unpleasant development,” he added.

