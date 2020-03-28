New research has found that listening to 30 minutes of music a day significantly reduces the risk of further heart health problems after a heart attack.

A study has found that listening to 30 minutes of music a day can significantly reduce the risk of further heart problems for people who have experienced a heart attack.

The research is due to be presented at the American College of Cardiology’s 69th Annual Scientific Session & Expo, scheduled to begin on March 28, 2020.

According to the study’s lead author, Prof. Predrag Mitrovic, of the University of Belgrade School of Medicine, “There have been very few studies analyzing the effects of music on heart conditions.”

“Based on our findings, we believe music therapy can help all patients after a heart attack, not only patients with early postinfarction angina. It’s also very easy and inexpensive to implement.”

30 minutes of music a day may reduce post-heart attack problems.

New research has found that listening to 30 minutes of music a day significantly reduces the risk of further heart health problems after a heart attack.

Share on PinterestListening to 30 minutes of music a day may aid recovery and reduce risk after a heart attack, according to recent research.

A study has found that listening to 30 minutes of music a day can significantly reduce the risk of further heart problems for people who have experienced a heart attack.

The research is due to be presented at the American College of Cardiology’s 69th Annual Scientific Session & Expo, scheduled to begin on March 28, 2020.

According to the study’s lead author, Prof. Predrag Mitrovic, of the University of Belgrade School of Medicine, “There have been very few studies analyzing the effects of music on heart conditions.”

“Based on our findings, we believe music therapy can help all patients after a heart attack, not only patients with early postinfarction angina. It’s also very easy and inexpensive to implement.” – Prof. Predrag Mitrovic

Every 40 seconds, someone in the United States has a heart attack — amounting to approximately 805,000 heart attacks per year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report.

Heart attacks can be lethal, particularly if they happen outside of a hospital, but many people recover. A significant number of these people experience anxiety and chest pains in the first 2 days after the cardiac event.

The CDC also point out that a person who has had a heart attack may have a higher risk of a future heart attack or cardiovascular disease.

Treatment for a heart attack depends on the type of attack and factors specific to each person. According to the American Heart Association (AHA), it may involve various procedures and prescription medications.

A 7-year study

The new study included 350 people who had experienced a heart attack and had postinfarction angina — chest pain that follows a heart attack.

Half of these people received only the usual treatment, while the other half received this and 30 minutes of music therapy per day.

The music therapy was tailored to each individual. First, the researchers played 30-second clips of different types of music to each person and determined how calming each type was by measuring the dilation of the person’s pupils.

After deciding which type was the most relaxing, the researchers worked with each participant to select the most calming tempo and tonality.

The team then asked the people in the music therapy group to listen to the music for 30 minutes a day, at any time that was convenient, preferably with their eyes closed in a calm environment.

This continued for 7 years, with the music therapy participants regularly filling in a log of their experiences.

All of the participants had follow-up assessments every 3 months for the first year, then once a year for the remaining 6 years.

Less pain, anxiety, heart risk

After the 7 years, the researchers found that the people who had music therapy as well as traditional treatments were significantly less likely to experience anxiety, pain sensation, and pain distress than those who only received traditional treatments.

On average, the music therapy group had one-third less anxiety and one-quarter less angina pain than the regular treatment group, based on scores.

Moreover, the researchers found that the people who received music therapy were significantly less likely to experience a variety of heart conditions. This group had 18% less heart failure, 23% fewer heart attacks, 20% less need of coronary artery bypass graft surgery, and 16% lower incidence of cardiac death.

Source: Medicalnewstoday.com

Prof. Mitrovic speculated that music therapy may achieve these effects by reducing a person’s fight or flight response, which puts additional pressure on the heart.

“Unrelieved anxiety can produce an increase in sympathetic nervous system activity, leading to an increase in cardiac workload.”

– Prof. Predrag Mitrovic

Going forward, Prof. Mitrovic wants to look at the results in more detail, to explore the specific effects of the therapy on participants of different ages and on those with additional health issues.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Coronavirus: We Must Provide Relief Before Lockdown, Lawan Urges FG • Insists on NASS committees’ monitoring of N6.5 billion for NCDC

As the Federal Government considered total lockdown to combat the spread of the pandemic, coronavirus, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has called on the Federal Government to immediately put in place measures to guarantee relief for poor Nigerians whose daily livelihood would be affected as a result of… Read full story

Air France Airlifts 260 French Citizens Out Of Nigeria

Air France airline has begun to airlift French citizens from Nigeria. The evacuation which kicked off following the approval given by the Federal Government to an earlier request by the Air France General Manager in Nigeria, Michel Colleau, saw about 260 nationals of the country being evacuated out of Nigeria on Thursday… Read full story

COVID-19: Abba Kyari Undergoing Treatment In Secured Facility ― FG •SGF Boss Mustapha, health minister, Perm Sec test negative

The Federal Government finally opened up on Thursday on the state of health of the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari who tested positive to COVID-19, after returning from a trip to Germany and Egypt and interacted fully with top government officials at the Presidency and Nigeria power circle… Read full story

Coronavirus: Nigeria Records 14 New Cases Thursday, Total Now 65

14 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Thursday, bringing the total number of Nigerians with the virus to 65, as at 8.35 pm. According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 12 were Lagos cases while the remaining two were in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)… Read full story

COVID-19: Founder Of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu Donates N1 Billion To Support Nigeria’s Response

To strengthen national response to COVID-19 in Nigeria, industrialist and founder of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has announced a donation of N1 billion in cash through the BUA Foundation, and has also placed an order for an additional donation of equipment and medical supplies including testing kits and… Read full story