COVID-19: INEC releases additional 40 vans to PTF

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released additional 40 vehicles to the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr Festus Okoye, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen.

Okoye said the commission’s gesture was a sequel to request by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on combating COVID-19 for more vehicles to support the national emergency against the pandemic.

Giving a breakdown of the beneficiary states, Okoye said “30 pick-up vans have been deployed to Kano to facilitate the movement of medical personnel for massive contact tracing and testing in the state while nine vehicles have been assigned to Plateau State. ”

The commission reassured Nigerians that it would continue to join hands with all agencies and stakeholders to combat COVID-19 in the country.

“At the same time, we wish to reiterate our appeal to all citizens to stay safe by complying with the advice of the medical authorities.,” it said.

FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

