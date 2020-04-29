COVID-19: Sokoto records three deaths as cases hit 19

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal has announced that three persons have died in the state as a result of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The governor also disclosed that nine persons who had contact with the second confirmed COVID-19 patient in the state have also tested positive.

Tambuwal stated this during a statewide broadcast held on Tuesday night to give an update on the development of the COVID-19 in the state.

According to the governor: “It is with a heavy heart that I have to break this news to you this evening, of the results of tests carried out by the National Center for Diseases Control (NCDC) at the laboratory here in Usman Danfodio University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH), whereby 18 tests were carried out.

“Unfortunately, out of them, 9 turned out to be positive. Most of them, if not all, are persons that have had previous contacts with the two index cases that we have had initially.

“And, unfortunately, so far, out of the 54 tests carried out from Sokoto State, it means that we have 19 positive cases. Out of these, unfortunately again, we have recorded today three COVID-19 associated deaths.

“All of the three are patients having history of some other diseases- diabetes, asthma and high blood pressure.

“We pray that Almighty God shall grant them His mercies and may He heal those that are afflicted by this pandemic here in Sokoto, Nigeria and globally,” he disclosed.

He, however, appealed to the people of Sokoto State to come to the further realisation that COVID-19 is real.

“We must, therefore, continue to step up our game in observing laid down measures and rules; and protocols by the World Health Organisation (WHO), Federal Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Health here in Sokoto State. We must continue to observe social distancing, frequent washing of hands and limiting our contacts.

“I appeal, once again, to the communities to continue to cooperate and support our security agencies that are keeping vigil at our borders – interstate and Niger Republic with the sole aim of protecting our lives. I urge them also to keep community vigil by also blocking those that are likely to come into, or are on their way to Sokoto State from other states or parts of the country; or any part of Niger Republic.”

He also called on all the residents of the state to continue to inform the task force team of any suspected case of either COVID-19 or any other symptoms observed.