UCH manages COVID-19 patient from home, records no new case in 2 days

The Universty College Hospital, (UCH) Ibadan on Wednesday declared that it presently has only two active COVID-19 cases in its hands with one of them being managed from home.

The hospital in a statement it released through its social media accounts also disclosed that in the last 48 hours, it has not recorded any new case.

The statement reads:

PRESS RELEASE

Wednesday, 29th April, 2020.

Update on Diagnosed Cases of COVID 19 in the University College Hospital, Ibadan

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a wide reaching spread on the world with consequences on every major sphere of human life. The University College Hospital, Ibadan being the flagship tertiary healthcare an institution in the West African sub-region has however worked assiduously to provide necessary healthcare services in the management of known cases while taking necessary steps to curb the spread of the virus.

As of 7pm, Tuesday, 28th April, 2020, the total number of COVID 19 patients that the Hospital had attended to were10 (ten). Out of these, 6 (six) patients were managed as in-patients in the isolation unit or other locations in the Hospital,

Two (2) of which were discharged after being declared free from the virus from results of investigations done. One patient was however transferred to Lagos for further treatment.

Sadly, two (2) deaths have been recorded.

Presently, there are 2 (two) active confirmed cases of COVID 19 being managed by Staff of the Hospital.

1 (one) of these is on admission while the other is being managed at home.

No new case has been reported in the last 48 hours.

The University College Hospital, Ibadan will continue to render excellent care and services to both COVID-19 and non COVID-19 patients. The Hospital equally enjoins everyone to abide by the required hygiene standards such as regular hand washing, use of hand sanitizers & face masks. Further updates would be made available as events unfold. Stay safe.