COVID-19: I have been in self-isolation since last week – Fayemi

Wife of the Ekiti State Governor, Mrs Bisi Fayemi has disclosed that she had been in self-isolation following her return to the country from the United Kingdom last week Thursday.

The governor’s wife made this known in her article released on Thursday evening on her website ‘AboveWhispers.com’ and titled, ‘Self Isolation’

It will be recalled that the Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi had announced on Wednesday through his verified twitter handle @kfayemi that he would going on self -isolation after he got in contact with two persons tested positive to coronavirus.

According to the first lady, she need no wait for the directive from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) before she embarked on isolating her self having returned from one of the highly risk countries.

She said, “I was not given any direct advice on self-isolating for 14 days since I had just returned from a high-risk country or a number to call should I develop symptoms. Perhaps this has now been put in place, but as of Thursday March 19th when I arrived this was not the case.

Since the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) in Nigeria had by then issued directives on self-isolation if arriving from certain countries, and I know the responsible thing to do, I have been in self-isolation since I got back.

“In the over thirty years we have been married, my husband and I have never slept in separate beds if we are home together. The fear of Coronavirus has changed that for now. For the past five days, apart from my husband, I have only seen and spoken to two people in person.

” I have eight days to go. Did I say now is not a time to mock anyone? I take it back. When my self-isolation started my husband teased me non-stop, calling me ‘Madam Coro’. Last night he had to go into self-isolation because he has been exposed to two confirmed cases. Now it is my turn to tease him! I also told him that the isolation center in our State had better be a good one in case we both end up there. May our land be healed and may affliction be far from our homes.”

The governor’s wife explained that government at all levels must step up the awareness and sensitisation across the country especially at the hinterlands, adding that many residents are lot taking to the precautionary measures of social distancing and other steps aimed at stemming the tide of the pandemic.

“Apart from the dire and obvious problem of poverty, some of the main challenges we continue to face are disobedience and ignorance. When people who are supposed to know better continue to endanger themselves and others, we truly have a crisis on our hands.

No nation wants to cripple its own economy. No leader wants to be held responsible for a total collapse of economic, social and political systems. No adult wants to be told to stay home and not go out for days on end.