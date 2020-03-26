Coronavirus: Security agents disperse traders in Osun popular market

The enforcement of closure of weekly markets in Osun State, in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease, took a new dimension on Thursday when security agents forcefully dispersed traders in the popular Owode Ede market.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that there was commotion around 10.15 am when a combined team of anti-riot policemen and officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) stormed the market situated along Gbongan-Ibadan expressway to chase the traders away.

Osun State government, had on Tuesday announced the indefinite closure of weekly markets in the state during a meeting with market leaders, as part of efforts to checkmate the spread of coronavirus.

But, the persuasion of the traders by the chairman of Ede North Local Council Development Area, Hon Mukaila Uthman to vacate Owode Ede market before the intervention of security agents yielded no result, a development which compelled the Divisional Police Officer for Ede Division, CSP Akin Akanni to lead other security agents to chase the traders away.

Speaking during a chat with journalists, Uthman contended that the government’s decision to shut down weekly markets across the state was part of the preemptive measures to protect Osun citizenry against coronavirus.

ALSO READ: Presidency dismisses audio alleging Buhari flown out

According to him, “I want to thank the governor for the proactive measures put in place to contain the novel coronavirus. Here in Owode market, we held a meeting with Babaloja and Iyaloja, based on the instruction given by the governor to comply with social distancing order, but our people don’t want to listen.

“Government have tried its best, and we are still on it. Our people are still not getting it right. We dispersed them with the help of security personnel. The safety of our people is our priority, and we have to continue until they obey us.”

When we met with them and some said they would not be able to survive, we explained to them that is not that we are closing the market outrightly, but we are suspending any gathering of people for now. We have been sensitising them continuously on coronavirus and how deadly it is, what we are doing now is enforcement”, Uthman remarked.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: FG To Release N10 Billion To Lagos, N1 Billion To Pharmaceutical Companies

The Federal Government will release N10 billion to Lagos State to combat the COVID-19 outbreak… Read full story

COVID-19: FG Gets Tough, To Engage Military For Enforcement Of Restriction Of Citizens’ Movement

The Federal Government is planning to use the military for the enforcement of the restriction of… Read full story

Soyinka In Isolation After US Trip, Says Nigerian Govt, Religious Leaders Treating Coronavirus With Kid Gloves

Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, has criticised the response of the Nigerian government to the coronavirus that has affected 46 people in the country… Read full story

UCH Doctors Go Into Isolation After Contacts With Suspected Coronavirus Cases

The Chief Medical Director of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Oyo State, Professor Jesse Otegbayo, has disclosed that some doctors in the hospital have embarked on self-isolation after they had contacts with some people suspected of having coronavirus in the hospital… Read full story

Coronavirus: CBN Triggers Business Continuity Plans • Directs non-essential staff to stay away from work

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has asked its non-essential staff to work from home as from… Read full story

Health workers who attended to Ogun coronavirus case asked to go on isolation

Health workers who attended to the second case of coronavirus in Ogun State have been asked to go… Read full story

FG Slashes Oil Benchmark To $30 To Save Economy • Lists incentives to health, private sector to retain workers

Minister of finance, Zainab Ahmed has said the Federal Government was considering a new benchmark… Read full story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE