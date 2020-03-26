COVID-19: Ekiti index case in stable condition ― Commissioner

The Ekiti State Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Mojisola Yaya-Kolade has disclosed that the person who tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state was in a stable condition.

The commissioner who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday added that the government has traced 41 persons who had contact with the index case and were under intense monitoring.

She charged all residents to obey all directives from the government on the gathering of not more than 20 persons and other precautionary measures in order to stop the spread of the deadly disease.

“I want to charge all banks and petrol stations in the state to device some measures to ensure social distancing order and care for their customers through the provision of canopy and probably engage in numbering from 1-20 for easy operations,” the commissioner said.

