COVID-19: AstraZeneca not linked to blood clots, says EMA

The European Medical Agency (EMA) has ruled out claims of blood clots suspected to be linked to AstraZeneca vaccine in some parts of European countries.

It said scientific analysis carried out on the vaccine showed otherwise thus, declaring the vaccine safe and effective.

This is contained in a statement issued and signed by the Head of Public Relations Unit of National Primary Health Care Development Agency(NPHCDA), Mohammad Ohitoto on Friday.

It states that countries across Europe including Germany, France and Spain have resumed administering the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The statement also quoted the Executive Director NPHCDA, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, as saying that the EMA’s findings and the restart of AstraZeneca use in Europe is commendable as this will further reassure concerned Nigerians.

“France’s Prime Minister Jean Castex has announced he will receive the AstraZeneca vaccine today, Friday, as well as United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson, also announced he will receive the AstraZeneca vaccine today, Friday.

“The Head of the EMA, Emer Cooke, has personally and publicly confirmed that the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe and effective,” Shuaib said.

“The World Health Organization also reaffirmed the safety and efficacy of the AstraZeneca vaccine, along with the UK medical regulator, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency”.

“The UK also reports it has not observed increased rates of blood clotting, and the UK has administered the highest number of AstraZeneca vaccines globally by a significant margin, to more than one-third of its population”.

Shuaib reaffirmed Federal Government’s commitment to the health and safety of Nigerian citizens, adding that administering safe and effective vaccines is a vital component to solving the COVID-19 pandemic.

He further said that regulators and vaccine safety experts have a duty to investigate if an adverse effect is detected in order to determine whether it is caused by the vaccine.

