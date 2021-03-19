UPDATE: Bandits kill 13, injure 7 in fresh attacks on Kaduna communities

Thirteen people have been killed and seven others injured, in a series of attacks across communities in Zangon Kataf, Kauru and Chikun local government areas of Kaduna State.

According to a statement issued by the commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan on Friday said the incident was reported by the Military under the auspices of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH).

The report revealed that armed bandits attacked one Irmiya Godwin and his brother as they were returning from their farm in Gora Gan village of Zangon Kataf LGA, saying, while Irmiya Godwin was killed, his brother escaped.

“In another incident, armed bandits attacked Kizachi village of Kauru LGA, and killed seven persons, leaving four others injured, while several houses and barns were also raided and burnt.

“Those killed were Esther Bulus, Maria Bulus (one-year-old daughter of Esther), Dije Ibrahim, Awuki Ali, Yakubu Ali, Dije Waziri and Joseph Ibrahim

While the injured ones Cecilia Aku, Yakubu Idi, Godiya Saleh, and Moses Adamu are currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

At Masaka village in Chikun local government, the bandits killed one Duza Bamaiyi, while two other persons were injured.

The statement maintained that troops were mobilized to the scene and eventually repel the attack.

“Similarly, armed bandits killed one Zakka Pada in Kurmin Kaduna of Chikun local government area, and left one Pada Dalle injured.

On receiving the report, the statement declared that Governor Nasir El-Rufai expresses his sadness, and prayed for the repose of the souls of the slain while sending condolences to their families.

He also wished the injured citizens a quick recovery.

