BREAKING: UK’s health secretary tests positive for coronavirus

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 25: Health Minister Matt Hancock leaves 10 Downing Street on March 25, 2020 in London, England. British parliament will be suspended tonight due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19. It had previously been scheduled to break for Easter on March 31; it will tentatively sit again on April 21. The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has spread to at least 182 countries, claiming over 18,000 lives and infecting hundreds of thousands more. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

The U.K.’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock has tested positive for the coronavirus, he announced Friday.

Hancock’s announcement follows shortly after Prime Minister Boris Johnson also announced that he had tested positive for the virus. In a tweet, Hancock said he was advised to take the test following medical advice.
“Thankfully my symptoms are mild and I’m working from home & self-isolating,” he tweeted.

In a video message, Hancock said that he had already been working from home for the last couple of days and now would be self-isolating until next Thursday.

Due to his mild symptoms, Hancock said, he has been able to “carry on the work driving forward the U.K. response.”
With Johnson unwell, Hancock had been due to front the daily afternoon press conference on the coronavirus crisis in Downing Street alongside NHS Chief Executive Simon Stevens.

