BREAKING: UK’s health secretary tests positive for coronavirus

The U.K.’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock has tested positive for the coronavirus, he announced Friday.

Hancock’s announcement follows shortly after Prime Minister Boris Johnson also announced that he had tested positive for the virus. In a tweet, Hancock said he was advised to take the test following medical advice.

“Thankfully my symptoms are mild and I’m working from home & self-isolating,” he tweeted.

In a video message, Hancock said that he had already been working from home for the last couple of days and now would be self-isolating until next Thursday.

Due to his mild symptoms, Hancock said, he has been able to “carry on the work driving forward the U.K. response.”

With Johnson unwell, Hancock had been due to front the daily afternoon press conference on the coronavirus crisis in Downing Street alongside NHS Chief Executive Simon Stevens.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE