COVID-19: Adamawa records three deaths, 11 new cases

The Adamawa Government has so far recorded three COVID-19 deaths since the first index case was announced on April 21.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof Abdullahi Isa, made the announcement at a news conference on Wednesday in Yola.

Isa said the state had just recorded 11 new cases on May 27, making a total of 38 cases.

“So far, 11 new cases have been recorded in Adamawa State and sadly, we also recorded three deaths.

“Also, 20 patients have been discharged after they tested negative for the virus and now we have 18 active cases of COVID-19 in the state,” Isa said.

(NAN)

