COVID-19: A wake-up call to strengthen social protection systems — ILO

Governments, together with social partners and other stakeholders, should use the COVID-19 crisis as a wake-up call to strengthen their social protection systems, the International Labour Organisation (ILO), has said.

According to a report, “Social protection responses to the COVID-19 crisis: Country responses and policy considerations,” countries that have effective health and social protection systems in place and that provide universal coverage, are better equipped to protect their populations from the threats to their livelihoods posed by COVID-19.

However, the report stated that countries that lack a robust health and social protection system will need to develop policies and interventions in an ad hoc way, which is likely to lead to a limited and delayed response.

“The pandemic has exposed serious gaps in social protection systems around the world, particularly for some categories of workers, such as part-time workers, temporary workers and self-employed workers, many of them in the informal economy,” the Director of ILO Social Protection Department, Shahra Razavi said.

Razavi added: “Social protection must be seen as an investment and not as an additional cost. It plays a vital role as a social buffer and economic stabilizer.”

In addition to the tragic loss of human life, the report said the pandemic is likely to increase poverty and inequality, with particularly adverse effects for older persons, persons with disabilities and chronic diseases, migrant workers and forcibly displaced people.

