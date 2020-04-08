Court sentences 34 joggers to one-month community service, 14-day isolation for flouting lockdown order in Lagos

The Lagos State Magistrate’s Court in Yaba has sentenced 34 Gbagada residents to one-month community service and be in isolation for 14 days for violating the social distancing rule of the Lagos state government.

The 34 Gbagada residents were arrested and arraigned before the court for gathering to work out on the Gbagada-Oworonshoki highway despite the Federal Government’s 14-day lockdown of the state to check the spread of coronavirus.

Pictures of the joggers, who gathered in large numbers on the highway to work out, had surfaced on the social media on Tuesday.

Having pleaded guilty to one count charge against them, The court ordered that they should be quarantined for 14 days at the Infectious Diseases Hospital, Yaba, or any other place designated by the government.