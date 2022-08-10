Court remands suspected murderer in Osun

A 42-year-old suspected killer, Mr Taiwo Olaniyi, was on Tuesday remanded in the Ilesa Correctional Centre for the alleged murder of three persons in Osun State.

The Senior Magistrate’s Court sitting in Osogbo which gave the order came after he was arraigned on a four-count charge bordering on murder and conspiracy.

The defendant was said to have perpetrated the killing on June 28 at about 5:40 am at Ofatedo, Ido-Osun, area of the state with others at large. He was accused of killing two women, Rasidat Mufutau and Anifowose Basirat, and a man, Abdulrahaman Afolabi that day.

Police prosecutor, Inspector Idoko Jacobs who made this known before the court, pointed out that, the defendant committed offences contrary to and punishable under Section 324 and 319(1), of the Criminal Code Cap. 34 Vol.Il Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.

The Senior Magistrate, O.A Daramola, did not however take his plea on all charges and ordered that he should be remanded at the Correctional Centre while awaiting pending legal advice from the Ministry of Justice.

Further hearing on the case has been adjourned till November 1 for mention.

