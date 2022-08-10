Your Bishop is not my Bishop; much ado about nothing

Nigeria is a mobile theatre. Every day, every week we are fed with things that amaze and thrill our fantasies. The largest black nation on earth is preparing for the 2023 general election and the political actors are already out with their usual promises, tricks and lies. And unfortunately, they are not without their usual followers. Recently, Nigerians were made busy on the social media about certain persons alleged to have been attired in “Bishops” robes at the unveiling of the Vice Presidential candidate of the APC flag bearer. Christians came out to condemn the said “Bishops”. The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) issued a statement disowning the said “Bishops”. It was even alleged that the “Bishops” were hired for that purpose and by that action alone; they made a mockery of the Christian faith.

I have been following all the conversations cautiously on this issue and I ask myself, if Nigerian Christians have this energy, why are they not deploying it in ensuring that only persons with the right virtues, competence and integrity are elected? Is it that having the “authentic bishops” attending the unveiling ceremony will bring the needed solution to the nation’s problems? Why bother, if a political party decides to import or hire clowns to dress in the garbs of bishops? I have asked and gotten no answer. I am not aware of any central authority in Christendom that has records of all the bishops and pastors in Nigeria. I am also not aware that a particular robe or attire exclusively belongs to the class of bishops and must not be worn by any other person. In spite of the hullabaloo about who is a fake or genuine bishop, not one bishop or church has come out to say that he or his denomination was impersonated at the event. I believe that the organisers of the event have the right to invite whoever they deem fit and it is not the business of any person to meddle in their business. The good thing is that there are other political parties. Pick your choice and market your candidate.

Section 10 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria provides that “The Government of the Federation or of a State shall not adopt any religion as a State religion.” Religion is a private affair but what we see is that the major religious denominations fight for a space in government, not necessarily because they care about the welfare and wellbeing of their members but for reasons that may not be altruistic. Has religion helped in improving the economic wellbeing of the masses except the few that beat the drum of religious extremism for their selfish purpose? In the South, we have Christian Governors. What is their score card? President Buhari is a Muslim but Muslims are being slaughtered and kidnapped everyday by bandits, even in his home State, Katsina. How has he helped them? Only yesterday, the picture of Bishop Oyedepo and Peter Obi was lavishly shared on the social media. For what purpose? Any candidate that carries religion on his head and markets it to win election should be rejected. It is a danger that does the country no good. It is for this reason that I have no problem with the Muslim/Muslim ticket of the APC. It is also for this reason that I am not bothered about PDP dumping its rotational policy and picking a Northerner.

Proverb 29 verse 2 states that “When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice; but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn”. How many of the Christians shouting fake bishop, fake pastors are truly righteous? It is righteousness that exalts a nation, not religion. Who did the Almighty God give the authority to decipher who a fake bishop or a genuine bishop is? I had cause to count the number of churches in a particular busy street in Warri. The ratio of churches to school on the street was about 8:2. I wept for my people. Religion is weaponised and now the opium and refuge of the poor. A prominent human rights activist, Femi Falana, (SAN) had this to say on this issue “The Christians amongst them consult babalawos and other native priests while their Muslim colleagues consult marabouts. When assuming public office they swear by either the Bible or the Quran. As soon as they settle down in office they embark on looting the treasury even though stealing is prohibited by the Bible and the Quran. One of such public officers has just been charged with stealing N109 billion! A former President was alleged to have given N6 billion to CAN to pray for his second term bid. He was also alleged to have given out N4.7 billion to marabouts for the same purpose. ”

What Nigerians want is the person that can assure them security and put food on their table. Nigeria is more than 60 years old. Every black man looks up to Nigeria as the hope of Africa and the black race. Let’s stop being a mockery to the black nation. 2023 is another opportunity to get it right. Let’s not miss it.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE