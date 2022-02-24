Court orders interim forfeiture of 10 properties of Yari to FG

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has given an interim order forfeiting ten properties belonging to the former Governor of Zamfara, Abdulaziz Yari, to the Federal Government.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu gave the order on Wednesday after an ex-parte motion moved by counsel to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Justice Egwuatu held that after carefully reading through the ICPC’s motion, exhibits attached and other processes, he was inclined to grant the order.

The judge said that the court was empowered to grant the application going by the relevant sections of the law and the Money Laundering Act.

According to the judge, granting the application will not deny anyone a fair hearing and directed that the order be published in two national dailies and that the interested party should file an application to show cause why the property should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government.

Justice Egwuatu then adjourned the matter till April 28 to hear the motion for final forfeiture.

